New Hampshire’s federal delegation is providing more detail on how the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week will benefit the state.
Along with a previously announced $1.25 billion in aid allocated for state and local governments in response to the pandemic, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, say an additional $147 million will reach various corners of New Hampshire.
That money includes $82.5 million earmarked for education. A spokesperson for Shaheen says approximately $37 million of that will go to K-12 schools through grants awarded by the N.H. Department of Education. Colleges and universities that enroll a high percentage of lower income students will receive $36 million, with half of that money mandated to support emergency financial aid grants for students.
The federal delegations announced that public transit operations in the state will receive $37.8 million, thought N.H. DOT hasn’t yet received guidance for how that money will be distributed. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is also eligible to receive funds through a different source, according to Shaheen’s office.
Approximately $7 million is set aside for child care grants, which will be distributed through an already established state funding provision.
Law enforcement and state prisons will receive $4.4 million to bolster their response to the virus, including purchasing protective equipment and to fund overtime for officers. That money is expected to flow quickly through a Department of Justice application process.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State, who oversees elections, will receive $3.26 million earmarked for ensuring that voting can take place despite the public health emergency. The funds could be used to pursue voting by mail options, online registration, or increasing the safety of in-person voting. The Secretary of State is required to file a report following the next federal election detailing how the money was used.
The delegation also announced approximately $850,000 for arts and humanities grants in New Hampshire, which will flow through the State Council on the Arts.