Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer plans to campaign in Keene this week.
Steyer is a billionaire investor from California and founder of NextGen America, which aims to mobilize young people to vote. He is scheduled to hold a town-hall-style event Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (doors open at 5) in the Lantern Room of the Young Student Center at Keene State College.
The campus visit is one of several planned appearances in New Hampshire this week, with others scheduled in Concord and Manchester.