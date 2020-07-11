PETERBOROUGH — Like so many others, Jonah Wheeler first reacted to the video with outrage.
“It was pure anger, pure shock,” he said of watching a police officer kneel on George Floyd’s neck for an excruciating eight minutes.
Wheeler, 17, a rising senior at ConVal Regional High School who lives in Peterborough, had been active in politics before the coronavirus pandemic, working on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign and interning with the progressive group Rights & Democracy. His thoughts quickly turned to action.
“I instantly turned my focus to what can I do?” he said. “How can I help? What’s my voice gonna be like in this?”
Others were thinking the same thing.
Wheeler is one of many Monadnock Region residents organizing around anti-racism and related causes in the wake of Floyd’s death on Memorial Day. As hundreds have turned out for demonstrations in Keene, Peterborough and elsewhere, a smaller number are working to continue those events, transform that energy into real change and build lasting organizations that will carry on after the protests fade.
“There are a lot of new groups that are forming,” said Anna McGuiness, 19, of Hancock, who organized a June 20 rally in Peterborough that Wheeler spoke at.
The organizers interviewed for this story come from various local towns. Many, though not all, are on the younger side. They include people of color and white people who spoke openly about recognizing their own blinders and taking the lead from Black voices.
And, while broadly dedicated to ending racism, different groups have different, if overlapping, approaches and priorities. Some are holding lively rallies and pressing for specific, often ambitious, changes, like shifting money from police to social services and rethinking how history is taught. Others are focused on raising awareness and starting conversations that get individuals to educate themselves, question institutions and confront systemic racism in their society. Some are doing both.
But they share a conviction that Floyd’s death was not an isolated tragedy. Rather, they say, it is linked to prejudices and systemic injustices that continue to this day. And they emphasize that New Hampshire — a diversifying but still mostly white state — has problems with racism like anywhere else.
“No one should be making this just about George Floyd,” said A’ja Hall, 36, of Troy. As horrific as his death was, “that pain has been going on for generations. And the thing that people need to comprehend is that the only difference is, it’s being televised. The media is bringing it to light now. So George Floyd brought it to light so that we can make change.”
Rallies and vigils
At the end of May, members of Hancock Community Conversations on Race, a local group, decided to organize demonstrations in Peterborough to protest racism and police brutality. To thin out the crowds during a pandemic, Dublin residents organized a similar event in their town.
The vigils in both communities have become a regular Saturday presence on Route 101. After a couple speakers, people will spread out along the highway, holding signs. Children ring church bells for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
“I feel like we stand as witness that we want things to change,” Traceymay Kalvaitis of Dublin, one of the organizers, said. She described the events as nonpartisan and not pushing a specific platform. “We’re focused on human rights and human dignity and moving deeper toward racial equality.”
She said the vigils create space for people to reflect on those themes, “because we all know that change has to begin with the person, with each of us.”
Another organizer, Grace Aldrich of Dublin, described one such reflection.
“I was just sitting with the idea of George Floyd’s death,” she said, “and how with every death of a Black person, an African American specifically, it means that the generations that have survived racist systems are severed with this person. Like, all of the work and dream of generations, and the ability to endure and survive, end with the death of each Black person who is unjustly killed.”
As vigils in Peterborough and Dublin continued, other groups took more overtly political action. After spending part of June going to protests from Keene to Concord, McGuiness organized the June 20 rally on the steps of the Peterborough Town House.
“I sort of wanted something that was more action-focused and more defund-the-police-focused,” McGuiness said. “And a lot of other young people felt the same way.”
Instead of law enforcement, she said, she wants governments to spend more to help people struggling with mental health, substance use or poverty, all of which can lead to encounters with police.
At a June 27 rally, she described her own mental-health struggles growing up in the ConVal Regional School District, gesturing at the police station behind her.
“Imagine if, instead of one of these buildings near my middle school, there had been a mental health facility,” she said.
That rally was organized by Zachary Zalman Green, who led 100 to 200 marchers from Peterborough Elementary School to the Peterborough Police Department’s parking lot.
Green, 31, grew up in town and recently moved back from Minneapolis; he lived blocks from where officers would later restrain George Floyd. Unable to join the Minnesota protests, he gathered some friends in Peterborough.
“We got together at Putnam Park and just started to really dig into what we were seeing, what we were thinking, and how we could take local action with our own policing,” he said. “Because we all felt like, we don’t know anything about our own police department.”
Green said one goal of the group that emerged from those discussions — now called the Peterborough People’s Coalition — has been to learn more about how the Peterborough Police Department works and what it spends money on.
“We can look at these budgets,” he said, “and try and figure out, how can we start moving this money around or what is reasonable to ask of the police department to cut from their budget and move toward health and human services?”
‘A community problem’
Meanwhile, connections were being made in Keene. As protests erupted nationally over Floyd’s killing, Hall, the Troy resident, started going to local rallies and speaking. There, she connected with others interested in change, including Katie Pomper, Griffin Temple and Conor Hill.
Temple, 19, of Keene, said he and Hill were already talking about how to keep the initial burst of protests from flaming out. When they met Hall at a subsequent rally, she seemed to be the natural leader for such an effort, he said.
“Both of us were very aware that us little white kids from New Hampshire were not the leaders for this,” Temple said.
Hall said she had long been thinking about how to make change in the community.
“My biggest issue is that I am a Black woman living in a predominantly white area,” she said in a recent interview. “So I had to make sure that before any of this started, I had certain connections … so that they would listen to me.”
Hall became executive director of the organization they all formed, STAND NH. Pomper, 24, of Keene, is associate director, Temple is director of research and consulting, and the group has additional core members, including Wheeler, the ConVal student.
The group’s mission, as stated in a recent flier, is “dismantling systemic racism and undermining white supremacy culture” in New Hampshire and other parts of New England. Organizers say that requires structural reform, not just personal change.
“People see racism as an individual problem, and it’s not,” Pomper said. “It’s a community problem. These are institutions that are built by a community.”
The group’s public kickoff was a July 4 rally in Central Square. It’s planning other initiatives to keep these issues in the public eye, including rallies, discussions and performances, and a weekly show on Cheshire TV featuring local people of color.
Longer-term goals include pressuring Keene to redirect money from policing into social services and education, and working with schools to improve their curricula.
Pomper said she has a “personal gripe” with Black History Month and the way it separates Black history from American history as a whole. When she was growing up in Jaffrey, she said, teachers would expect her and the few other Black children to educate their white peers.
“When we teach Black History Month, we teach Martin Luther King, we teach Rosa Parks, we teach all the stuff that makes it look good,” Pomper said. “But we don’t teach the stuff that caused it in the first place.”
Not fading away
In the past six weeks, communities including Keene and Peterborough, have held public forums on race and policing. Keene’s mayor established a committee on racial injustice. The City Council discussed a petition, signed by hundreds, to outfit police officers with body cams. At least one councilor expressed interest in restructuring the city’s public-safety functions to include mental health responders alongside police, fire and EMS. Several area police departments have revised their use-of-force policies.
But local organizers say they want to make sure racial justice stays on the agenda after the current moment passes. “This isn’t something where you show up at a rally and honk your horn and drive off feeling good about yourself for the next year,” Temple, of STAND NH, said.
Wheeler and McGuiness said they see opportunities to build coalitions among the various local groups springing up, who have some of the same members anyway. Wheeler hopes activists can push state and local representatives to adopt legislation in the coming session, and ultimately run for office themselves.
Hall said a key task for STAND NH is to build a strong organization whose members have clearly defined roles, so that it can overcome resistance and endure after public interest wanes.
“I had no choice but to become organized. I had no choice because this is my life, and this is my children’s life,” she said. “... And I will be damned if I see my kids go through the things that I went through, being a teenager and being an adult, based on the color of their skin.”