Meghann Wuorinen of Peterborough wasn’t intending to start a garden this spring, then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the state’s stay-at-home order, soon after she was furloughed from her job.
She found herself at home with her husband and 10-year-old daughter. The project she had wanted to start for years quickly bloomed into a family project and distraction from the pandemic.
“I’ve always sort of had the idea to start a garden. It wasn’t as though the COVID crisis made me do it or anything, but it was always on my perpetual to-do list,” Wuorinen said. “The circumstances aligned so that we can actually do this now. Being at home having that time.”
Her husband took on the duty of protecting the coming garden from wildlife living in the woods abutting their backyard and built a fence. And she and her daughter used the math needed to build the raised beds as a remote learning opportunity.
“I’m starting small and I did a little research and I’m doing something called square foot gardening. It’s basically a raised bed and you divide it up into 12-by-12-inch units and you put a plant in each of those little squares,” she said.
It turned out to be a great math project for her daughter.
“Hey this is a practical application of math,” Wuorinen said she realized. “So that was kind of a fun project that we occupied our time with a little bit.”
Wuorinen said the pandemic has also made her want to produce at least a small portion of her family’s food source. Her goal is to grow kale, romaine, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and raspberries.
“My big goal is, ‘Let’s have a salad every day.’ I’m not going full-independent eater,” she said.
Growing different lettuces is also a way to protect her family from store-bought lettuce that more and more frequently have been recalled due to E. coli scares.
The Wuorinen family is not alone, many Granite Staters have used their time at home to start a garden, said Emma Erler, Education Center Program Coordinator at UNH Cooperative Extension.
“We’ve been getting a lot of questions about starting gardens this year,” said Erler.“We are also taking questions about trees and shrubs. People have more time to spend in their yards I think.”
Helping New Hampshire garden through this was Gov. Chris Sununu’s initial stay-at-home order that listed garden centers as essential businesses.
“One really good thing in New Hampshire is garden centers have been deemed essential businesses so people do have a place where they can go and shop,” Erler said.
Beth Taylor, who works at the Agway in Concord, said the store has been selling a lot of seeds and starter veggies.
“This year has been remarkable in the amount of interest in homesteading, both with gardening and chickens,” Taylor said in an email. “I do the seed ordering here at the Concord store and I noticed a dramatic increase in seed sales around the time that COVID-19 cases began showing up in the news. In fact, we sold out of most of our seeds initially and had a hard time getting more in. We have a good selection now, but some of the seed vendors we order from have sold all of their seeds for 2020 completely, which is unheard of.”
In Wilton, the garden center House by the Side of the Road has also been hopping with gardeners, owner Abby MacFarland said.
“Veteran gardeners are adding new beds,” MacFarland said. “First-time gardeners are building a lot of raised beds. … People have been inside too long. I’ve had people come in and say, ‘I’ve raked and raked until I couldn’t rake any more so now I need to plant something.’ ”
MacFarland said many customers are concerned about having their own food source.
“Blueberries, raspberries, fruit trees. We’ve sold a ton of fruit trees,” MacFarland said. “We had one guy buy $300 worth of seeds. I think that is going to last him 10, 15 years. It was when it all first started. And just six-pack of all the vegetables.”
Starter plants may be easier for first-time gardeners as opposed to growing from a seed, which has to start indoors and requires grow lights, appropriate containers, seeds and appropriate soils, Erler said.
“A lot of people have been having a hard time finding the seeds that they want which is crazy,” Erler said. “A lot of people didn’t have a chance to do that or didn’t want to hassle with it because it is hard to grow your own quality plants indoors. It takes a lot of effort.”
Both seeds and starter plants can be bought from garden centers and nurseries.
In regular times Erler would recommend a standard soil test through UNH before starting a garden. However, the UNH soil testing lab is currently closed. Garden centers or hardware stores sell kits to test the PH of the soil. “Sometimes the soils in New Hampshire can be pretty acidic,” she said, good garden soil is slightly acidic. “If the soil is too acidic, vegetable plants can’t absorb nutrients as they should or as efficiently.”
If a gardener is unsure about the quality of their soil, Erler said, she recommends the gardeners build raised beds and by soil. This is something you may want to do if you live in an old house with a history of lead paint, she said.
Without a soil test she recommends new gardeners use a “complete fertilizer”, organic or conventional, which will include important nutrients for the soil — potassium, nitrogen and phosphorus. “Those are the three nutrients plants need in abundance. … If they don’t have soil test results, which they probably won’t if they are new to gardening, they are just going to want to follow the instructions of the soil fertilizer.”
Make sure the garden is in a spot of your yard that will receive eight hours of sunlight a day. There are some lettuce greens you can plant in spots that only have partial sun during the day, she said.
“Everybody wants to grow tomatoes and I think tomatoes are great but you are going to want to keep an eye on them cause they tend to have some fungal issues because of our moist New England weather.” Tomatoes will require full sun along with mulch and a tomato cage that can be bought at a garden center.
Bush beans are easy to grow as are radishes, Erler said, but advises people to plant vegetables that they want to eat.
It varies depending on where you are in the state, but a good rule of thumb for New Hampshire gardeners is to plant Memorial Day weekend, she said.
“People right now are getting really excited about planting things in the garden, but we’re not there yet,” Erler said. “Most people are going to want to hold off to plant many of these things.”
Crops that can be planted and survive a cold night include lettuce, spinach, kale, cabbage, onions and peas, Erler said. “So you can put those in the ground even when there is a chance of cold weather. They might germinate a little bit when it gets cold but they’ll survive.”
Wuorinen said she has the starter plants ordered and will be planting in the next few weeks.
“It’s a distraction to have a project like this but it’s also a reminder of how different things are now cause you have to plan so much more,” Wuorinen said, in terms of finding the materials to build the fence and raised beds. “But overall it’s been really nice to have something we can do together and also provide us with some food, which is really nice.”