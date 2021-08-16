New Hampshire has finished tallying last year’s fatal overdoses, which were nearly level with those from the year before.
A total of 417 people are known to have died from overdoses in the state in 2020 compared to 415 in 2019. That bucks a national trend of spiking drug deaths in 2020, although drug use is still widespread in New Hampshire. Area treatment providers have cited the expanded availability of naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan) in New Hampshire in recent years as a key reason more overdoses in 2020 weren’t fatal.
Opioids were used in 86 percent of last year’s confirmed drug deaths (357), and of those, fentanyl was involved in 322, according to the latest data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In just over half of the deaths involving fentanyl (165), the drug was used by itself; in 157, it was used with at least one other drug.
Cocaine and methamphetamine were used in 58 and 59 known drug deaths, respectively, the majority of the time with opioids.
Fatal overdoses in New Hampshire skyrocketed starting in 2013 and particularly in 2014, driven by the national opioid epidemic, increasing every year until their peak to date at 490 in 2017. The 415 drug deaths confirmed in 2019 marked the second consecutive annual decrease.
As of Thursday, the state had confirmed 146 fatal overdoses in 2021. Determining the cause of another 118 deaths is pending toxicology testing.