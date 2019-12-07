The N.H. Postal Workers Union has endorsed U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
"... Throughout his entire career, [Sanders] has fought to maintain Public Postal Services and advocated for the enhancement of postal services, both as a member of the House of Representatives and as a member of the United States Senate," N.H. American Postal Workers Union Legislative Director Janice Kelble said in a news release from the campaign. "He not only votes the right way on legislation, but he has introduced meaningful legislation to achieve much needed postal reform.”
Earlier in the week, the American Postal Workers Union Local 230 of Manchester also voted to endorse Sanders, the release says. The junior senator from Vermont is seeking the Democratic nomination.