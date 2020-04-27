As New England’s Twin States contend with a contagion that has infected more than 2,790 people between them, officials on both sides of the Connecticut River have released a steady stream of facts and figures.
They’ve included testing totals, tallies of hospitalized patients, the number of people who’ve recovered from the virus and the significantly smaller number who’ve died.
The state health departments have also listed positive test results broken down by county.
But it wasn’t until Monday that one could look at the agencies’ case maps and see that at least 16 Brattleboro residents had tested positive for COVID-19 or that, as of that morning, Keene led Cheshire County with seven confirmed cases.
For the first time during the pandemic, both departments released specific case numbers for communities across their states.
Before Monday, Vermont generally limited its results to county-wide reporting. And in New Hampshire — aside from the two largest cities of Manchester and Nashua — community-specific results were presented in generalized ranges of one to four cases, five to nine, and so on.
Monday’s new information revealed that the three other Cheshire County communities listed as having five to nine confirmed cases — Jaffrey, Rindge and Swanzey, which are the three biggest municipalities after Keene — each had just five, whereas in southwestern Hillsborough County, the communities of Hillsboro and New Ipswich had seven apiece.
In Vermont, where the town-by-town data were listed as current as of Saturday, Vernon had seven positive tests recorded, whereas Rockingham had six.
Still, neither state has provided a truly comprehensive town-by-town tally. Both specify a municipality’s precise number of case confirmations only once it hits a certain threshold — five in New Hampshire and six in Vermont.
“... The (Vermont) health department does very elaborate statistical analyses to be sure that if we’re releasing a number in a town, it cannot inadvertently or advertently identify individuals in those communities,” Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine explained at a news conference Monday. “And as you know, we have so many small communities in this rural state, that that’s where much of that comes from.”
As a result, while one can quickly spot that, say, Burlington, Vt., had logged 157 cases as of Saturday and Stowe had eight, the vast majority of Vermont towns are listed uniformly as having fewer than six.
And in New Hampshire, the 15 other local communities that have seen at least one positive COVID-19 test — Acworth, Alstead, Antrim, Bennington, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Marlborough, Peterborough, Temple, Washington and Westmoreland — are still categorized generally as having one to four.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s map, which for weeks has displayed municipalities in deepening shades of orange based on their case ranges, now has another color. Gray, the map indicates, is for communities with fewer than 100 residents where positive case counts “are suppressed.”
That color covered some Grafton County communities Monday evening and much of Coos County.
In speaking about his own state’s data reporting at Vermont’s news conference that day, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith described the fine line officials walk in trying to provide public health information without stigmatizing patients.
“I don’t want to put a scarlet letter on people as we’re looking at this virus, and I’ve seen some indications of that along the way,” Smith said. “For example, there’s been people who’ve suggested that if we’re going to have a surge site that it should be fenced off. It’s not a prison.”
As of Monday morning, 855 people in Vermont had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, 47 of whom had died. New Hampshire had recorded 1,938 cases, with 60 deaths attributed to the disease. Health officials in both states have warned that the infectious virus is circulating widely, whether or not a community has seen a positive result.