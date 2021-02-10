New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced three more COVID-19-related deaths, along with 421 more positive tests for the virus.
The latest reported deaths involved two people younger than 60 — male residents of Hillsborough County and Grafton County — as well as a Strafford County man who was 60 or older.
The 421 positives date back to Sunday and include 13 from Cheshire County, eight from Sullivan County, 75 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 25 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
A total of 68,918 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly fewer than 94 percent (64,639 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths of about 2 percent (1,109 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
Just under 5 percent (3,170 people) have active infections.
The current cases include 101 in Cheshire County, 100 in Sullivan County, 504 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 85 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The current PCR test positivity rate was listed at 3.5 percent. State health officials don’t provide the positivity rate of antigen testing in their daily updates.
As of Tuesday morning, 159 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.