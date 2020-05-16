New Hampshire health officials have attributed eight more deaths to COVID-19 and also announced 88 additional positive tests Friday.
The eight people who died, bringing the state’s confirmed count to 159, were three Hillsborough County women, three Hillsborough County men, a Rockingham County woman and a Rockingham County man. All but one of the men from Hillsborough County were 60 or older.
So far, 47 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among residents of Cheshire County, 16 among Sullivan County residents and 565 among people who live in areas of Hillsborough county outside Manchester and Nashua. As of Friday morning, the county of residence of five of the state’s 3,464 total confirmed cases was still being determined.
So far, 1,254 people are known to have recovered from the viral disease.
As of Friday, active cases were listed in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Washington. All of these communities were listed as having one to four cases apiece, with the exception of Jaffrey and Hillsboro, which each have five.