Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday banned public gatherings of more than 50 people and limited restaurants to take-out, delivery and drive-through, as the state health department announced four new positive tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The new test results bring the total in the Granite State to 17, according to a news release Monday from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Sununu’s order came as nearby states made similar announcements. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, and in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has limited gatherings to 25 people. Both states have prohibited eating and drinking in restaurants and bars.
The New Hampshire measures are effective until April 6.
“Knowing neighboring states have closed restaurants and bars has caused New Hampshire to evaluate those state[‘]s actions and their impact on New Hampshire’s population risk profile,” Sununu said in a news release, issued the same day as Vermont’s decision on restaurants and a day after Massachusetts’. “This action will help slow the spread of this virus in New Hampshire. We do not take this decision lightly. This will be hard, but we are all in this together.”
The new cases of COVID-19 are in three men and one female under the age of 18, according to the health department’s release. Two cases are from Grafton County, one is from Rockingham County and one is from Carroll County.
Sixteen of the state’s cases to date have either been travel-related or involved close contact with a person with the illness, according to the news release. As of Monday afternoon, one person’s risk factors were still under investigation.
All patients are isolating at home, and household contacts have been self-quarantined.
Other COVID-19 cases in the Granite State have been identified in Grafton and Rockingham counties, and Nashua.
Justice delayed
Legal and criminal-justice institutions have responded to worries about the virus with new precautions in recent days.
The New Hampshire court system has suspended most in-person proceedings through at least April 6 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, it announced Monday.
The order contains exceptions for urgent matters, including bail hearings and plea hearings for people being held in jail, domestic violence protection orders and requests for emergency relief in various types of cases.
The state’s superior courts had previously canceled upcoming jury trials, but not other types of hearings. Monday’s announcement applies to all state courts, including the N.H. Supreme Court, though the courthouses themselves remain open to the public.
The federal courthouse in Concord, meanwhile, is closed to the public this week. All U.S. District Court hearings scheduled for this week are postponed, and arraignments are to be conducted over video-conference. And federal criminal and civil jury trials and grand jury proceedings are postponed until after May 1.
“With the current delay of three weeks, unfortunately, in the normal court system, that’s not a huge delay,” said Richard Guerriero, a Keene-based criminal defense attorney who practices in state and federal courts. He expects the court system to prioritize trials for incarcerated defendants once normal business resumes.
“Whether it turns out to be a really substantial problem, we have to wait and see,” he added. “The big question is, will this last longer than a few weeks?”
Also on Monday, the N.H. Department of Corrections announced that it is suspending all in-person visits and volunteer activities at state prison facilities until further notice.
That includes in-person visits by lawyers. “The Department of Corrections will make accommodations for electronic attorney/client activity,” the department said in a news release.
Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates said the county jail in Keene is set up for video visits, which will continue.
Vermont State Police is also limiting interactions with the public. Over the weekend, the agency announced it may handle some reports, such as thefts, vandalism and minor accidents, over the phone. Troopers will still respond in person as needed, including for reports of crimes in progress, domestic assaults and car crashes that result in injuries.
“These modifications are undertaken out of an abundance of caution,” Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling said in a news release Saturday. “… But I want to be clear: The Vermont State Police is still in full and active operation.”
Towns scale back
Coming off a week that saw some towns postpone their annual meetings — though many more went ahead as planned — local municipal officials are balancing preventive measures with the need to keep providing services.
Chesterfield’s town offices are closed until April 4, according to a statement from the selectboard. The town clerk and tax collector will keep limited hours on Mondays — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. for the clerk, 2 to 6 p.m. for the tax collector — but officials are encouraging residents to pay online, over the phone or by mail when possible. The town will waive online transaction fees for online registrations until April 4, according to the selectboard.
Brattleboro is closing all town facilities as of Wednesday, and town staff have advised the selectboard to postpone the representative town meeting scheduled for Saturday.
Swanzey Town Manager Michael Branley said Town Hall remains open, but people should consider making online payments and stay away if sick. Anyone who’s ill but needs to file paperwork should contact town staff, who will work with them, he said.
The selectmen and town staff held a meeting Monday afternoon to check in and discuss issues the town could face as coronavirus spreads. Branley said that includes how to continue town-hall operations, whether the town’s sick-leave policies need adjusting, how to protect first responders from potential exposure and how to continue obeying open-meeting laws, without creating unnecessary risks.
In a memo Monday, Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald noted that state law allows a public body — like a city council or zoning board — to meet “with most or all members participating electronically” when the body’s presiding officer deems it necessary due to an emergency. However, the body must allow the public to listen in and provide a physical location where they can do so.
The Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment called off a meeting scheduled for Monday evening. Town officials expected a high turnout due to a housing development on the agenda, Branley said.
New Hampshire towns are used to dealing with snowstorms and floods, but a pandemic is a new challenge, he said. “It’s really uncharted territory.”
Sentinel staff writers Olivia Belanger and Mia Summerson contributed to this report.