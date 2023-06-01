The N.H. Senate on Thursday passed a bill by Winchester Rep. Jennifer Rhodes to increase the penalty for repeat “peeping Tom” crimes and similar violations.
Rhodes said these offenses can be traumatic and can escalate into rape and other violence.
The two-term Republican representative regards bipartisan House Bill 97 as the most important measure she has sponsored. It would raise penalties for repeat violations from a misdemeanor to a felony.
Rhodes, who knows someone who was a victim of this type of crime, said she takes the issue personally and was ecstatic when the Senate passed her bill on a voice vote.
“The impact of victimization is debilitating and demoralizing and the emotional and psychological impacts are often long term if not life-long,” she said. “Victims may suffer from extreme depression, isolation and unemployment.”
The House passed HB 97 on a voice vote in February. The measure will return to the House for concurrence on a small wording change the Senate made and then go to Gov. Chris Sununu to be signed into law.
“The current law does not reflect the reality of these crimes in New Hampshire and the impact that they have on victims, their families, and the community at large,” said Rhodes, whose district takes in Winchester, Swanzey, Troy and Fitzwilliam.
Currently, violations of the state's privacy statute are a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail. The bill would make second and subsequent offenses a Class B felony, which has a penalty of up to seven years in prison.
The statute prohibits a range of behaviors involving observing or recording a nude person without their consent.
At a March 28 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill, 53 people signed up in support of the legislation, and nobody was against it.
Pamela Keilig, a public policy specialist at the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, told the panel the bill would bring the privacy law in line with other statutes, such as the indecent exposure law, that have tougher penalties for repeat violations.
Scott Hampton, executive director of Ending the Violence in Dover, told the committee that violating a person’s privacy can be a gateway offense.
He said a person he worked with watched a woman through her window one night, and, after a series of escalating violations of privacy over an extended period of time, broke into her house and raped her.
"Sex offenders typically start off with these low-contact, low-risk voyeuristic activities and then go through successive approximations until they get to their final outcome, which sometimes can be the death of the victim," Hampton said.
He added that offenders told him, "I had no intention to stop unless somebody delivered a meaningful consequence to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.