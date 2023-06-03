Cinde Warmington, whose N.H. Executive Council District 2 takes in Keene and much of the Monadnock Region, is looking to represent all of New Hampshire as the state’s 83rd governor.
The Concord health care attorney on Thursday announced the start of her 2024 Democratic gubernatorial campaign. Four-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has been considering a run for president.
Warmington, 65, is the only Democrat on the five-person Executive Council, which shares authority with the governor, approving the spending of state and federal funds, confirming judges and commissioners and hearing pardon requests.
She won a second term on the panel last November, and supported Democrats who tried, without success, to unseat Republican incumbents on the council.
In running for governor, she hopes to lead a Democratic ticket of candidates who could again try to wrest the powerful panel from Republican control.
“I am running to really tackle the problems that are most important to the people of New Hampshire,” Warmington told The Sentinel on Friday.
Those problems include a statewide shortage of housing, a fentanyl epidemic and inadequate access to mental health care, she said.
“We have a housing crisis, and if we address this, it will allow our small businesses to grow, and it will also give our young people a shot at the future — a chance to buy a home,” she said.
Warmington said drug dependency and mental illness underlie other challenges facing the state, including homelessness.
“I think that we should be investing in a full continuum of care for mental health and substance abuse, and that needs to be a priority,” she said.
“I also think we need to be sure we keep access to safe and legal abortion available in our state.”
Republicans on the Executive Council have repeatedly rejected funding for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a location in Keene, and other family-planning organizations.
They said they feared the money could be used to pay for abortions, even though this would be illegal and a state audit in October 2021 found such funds are not being spent that way.
That same month, the council’s Republican majority turned down $27 million in federal funds to support the COVID-19 vaccination program. The panel subsequently reversed that decision.
Warmington labels the council’s original action on the COVID-19 money and its decisions on family-planning funds as “Republican overreach and extremism.”
She notes that the money for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and other organizations would have helped them provide people of low income with contraceptives, cancer screenings and treatment, and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
In her campaign announcement, Warmington said abortion rights should be enshrined in New Hampshire law. The state outlaws most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Jerry Sickels, vice chairman of the Keene Republican Committee, said Friday this law is not overly restrictive.
“I’m not sure what the problem is,” he said. “Abortion is legal without restriction through six months.”
N.H. Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager of Amherst said Warmington is “a Concord liberal elitist, and would bring nothing but her far leftist agenda to the corner office.”
As an executive councilor, Warmington has advocated for programs that are helping provide high-speed Internet services to rural areas of the state, including the Monadnock Region.
“I had a real focus on making sure that we got broadband access to Cheshire County,” she said. “It is impossible for small businesses to grow if they don’t have that access, and individuals need broadband to access educational opportunities and health care.”
She also said the county and the Monadnock Region are suffering from the same shortage of housing that is occurring elsewhere in New Hampshire.
Warmington said she wants to see a reduction in overly restrictive zoning laws, and more local support for residential housing projects.
“We really have to change the narrative around this,” she said. “People need to understand that if we don’t have affordable housing, their children and grandchildren can’t stay in our state or in their communities and raise their families. Also, there won’t be workers to provide the services that we need.”
Services to help people experiencing homelessness or who are in danger of becoming homeless now fall under the purview of the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Warmington said she is investigating whether a new state agency needs to be created and tasked specifically with housing issues to make them a higher priority.
Another reason young people leave the state is the relatively high costs of going to college in New Hampshire, she said.
“Students can go elsewhere and pay out-of-state tuition, and it might be comparable to what they would pay by staying here and paying in-state tuition,” she said.
Warmington said she has enjoyed her time in public service and would like it to continue on a larger stage.
“I want to tell you it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of New Hampshire and I wake up every day looking forward to doing that,” she said. “It will be an honor to serve the people of New Hampshire as their governor.”
Warmington holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a master of business administration degree from the University of Texas Arlington, and a law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
She and her husband, Bill Christie, have two grown children and two grandchildren.
On Thursday, she released a list of 100 elected officials and community leaders who have endorsed her candidacy for governor.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has said she’s also exploring a Democratic run for governor, but has made no formal announcement.
