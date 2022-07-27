LACONIA — Republicans’ trust of the election system will likely improve if the GOP is victorious in November’s midterm elections, Andrew Smith, the director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center told the Special Committee on Voter Confidence on Tuesday afternoon.
Election losers are more likely to question voting results than the winners, and if history is any guide, Democrats will be on the losing end of many races across the nation this fall, Smith told the panel in the Laconia Public Library.
Formed in April by Secretary of State David Scanlan, the committee is holding a series of meetings across New Hampshire to examine why there seems to be a decline in public confidence about the election system and what can be done to change this. The group will meet in Nashua and Berlin before coming to the Keene Public Library on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
Only three times in the last 100 years has the president’s party gained seats in the House of Representatives in midterm elections. And Democratic President Joe Biden’s 38 percent approval rating could be a harbinger of trouble ahead, according to Smith, who is also a UNH political science professor.
“This will be a bad year for Democrats,” Smith said. “So my sense is that after this election, Republicans will have much more trust in election outcomes than Democrats.”
But, ahead of this year’s general election, it is the Republicans who mistrust the system, which turned GOP President Donald Trump out of office two years ago.
A Survey Center poll of 944 New Hampshire adults last month showed 95 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of independents were very confident that their vote was accurately counted in 2020, but only 29 percent of Republicans agreed.
Smith gave an athletic analogy to explain why election losers, whether Democrats or Republicans, question the results:
“It wasn’t that our team got beat, it was that the referee must not have been fair. Somehow the game was rigged.”
An example of significant Democratic distrust in the election system came in 2004 when John Kerry lost a presidential race to George W. Bush, despite winning more of the popular vote than Bush, Smith said.
Exacerbating the tendency of political losers to question election results is the constant drumbeat of comments from Trump, he said.
“You can go back to the 2015-2016 election season. During the primary up here, there was a concern about ‘fake polls, fake news, you can’t believe what’s going on.’
“There was an effort to dismiss the election outcome in 2016 before the election even happened.”
The disparagement of the election system continued through the 2020 election, which Trump said was stolen from him, even though he lost to Biden by 7 million votes.
“It doesn’t matter if you can dismiss and disprove all the allegations, it’s the repetition of it that’s there,” Smith said.
Some of that repetition comes from questionably sourced social media content.
“In today’s world we all have more access to information about our country, about our community, about the world than we have ever had in human history,” he said. “We have so many more news sources that we can get information from that we should be incredibly well informed. That was one of the promises of the Internet.”
But rather than information, Smith said many people mine the Internet for entertainment from cooking demonstrations to cat videos.
He said people now consume less news than did their parents, who consumed less than their parents.
The Pew Research Center says newspaper readership has been in decline for decades.
In 2020, the circulation (print and digital) of weekday newspapers was 24.3 million and for Sunday newspapers it was 25.8 million. In 1990, the weekday newspaper circulation was 63.2 million and for Sunday newspapers it was 62.6 million.
A half-hour television news broadcast, minus commercial, equates to the information on two-thirds of one page of a newspaper, Smith said.
Newspapers are available online, so there’s the ability to read several in one day and get information from different perspectives.
“But we don’t do that,” Smith said.
People will, however, browse social media.
“Social media’s job is to keep you hooked on social media,” he said. “The same thing is true of cable television. The news debate shows are not there to actually have informative debates about policy or politics, it’s to keep you watching through the commercial break.
“They feed you things that they think you want to hear, so you don’t get any alternative explanation.”
There are no easy solutions, but he said better education in civics and how government works could boost confidence in the election system.
The committee plans to draft a report when its series of meetings ends.
Committee members include co-chair Richard Swett, director of the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire board; Andrew Georgevits, chairman of the Concord Republican City Committee; and Amanda Merrill, a board member for the N.H. Land & Community Heritage Investment Program.
Also on the panel are Jim Splaine, a former New Hampshire legislator; Douglass Teschner, president of Growing Leadership; Olivia Zink, executive director of Open Democracy in Concord; and Ken Eyring, co-founder of the Government Integrity Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.