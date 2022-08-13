Republican House candidates Malia Boaz, Joseph Mirzoeff and John Schmitt all complain about aspects of the GOP-led state government.
The three are vying for two open seats representing Cheshire House District 15 (most of Keene and five nearby towns) and will be on the ballot in the Sept. 13 Republican primary election.
The Democratic primary in the district features Renee Monteil of Keene and N.H. Reps. Paul Berch and Amanda Elizabeth Toll of Westmoreland and Keene, respectively.
In interviews Friday, Boaz, of Westmoreland, said New Hampshire needs to greatly reduce the size of its government, while Mirzoeff and Schmitt, both of Keene, voiced objections to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schmitt, 69, was among nine people arrested on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges alleging they’d disrupted the Oct. 13 meeting of the N.H. Executive Council with verbal outbursts, allegations he denies. The meeting ended with the panel rejecting $27 million in federal funds for boosting the COVID-19 vaccination effort. The council reversed itself on this issue at its next meeting.
His case is pending.
Schmitt does not believe in the existence of viruses, including COVID-19, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says has led to more than a million deaths in the U.S., while the World Health Organization says the global death toll tops 6.4 million.
A study published in June in the respected, peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet, said the “COVID-19 vaccination has substantially altered the course of the pandemic, saving tens of millions of lives globally.”
Schmitt, a retired chemical engineer, said his main issue is health freedom. He objects to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency executive orders that limited the operations of some businesses in order to protect public health during the pandemic.
“I don’t believe viruses are real,” Schmitt said. “I’m not saying nobody got sick, but it was not from a virus. I don’t believe in the cold or flu virus. Same thing with the polio virus.”
He thinks polio was actually caused by the insecticide DDT. Polio was eliminated in the U.S. and much of the world — meaning there’s no longer year-round transmission of the virus — in the years after a vaccine was developed in the mid-1950s.
Schmitt also said he is against all abortions, without exception.
“With modern medicine, I don’t think the mother’s life is ever in danger,” he said.
Actually, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says there are “situations where pregnancy termination in the form of an abortion is the only medical intervention that can preserve a patient’s health or save their life.”
Mirzoeff, 71, a retired actuary and securities trader, also said the governor’s emergency orders were wrong.
While the CDC said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, Mirzoeff contends they harmed many people.
“The government has been lying to us about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and overstated the dangers of COVID-19 itself,” he said, adding he has not been vaccinated.
He also said he is running to ensure ballot access and ballot integrity in New Hampshire. He contends there was significant fraud in the last presidential election and that many votes were counted that were not legitimate.
Former Attorney General William Barr, a nominee of former President Donald Trump, told The Associated Press on June 28 there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that election.
Boaz, 71, a retired parole officer, said her main interest is reducing the size of government.
She said the Legislature should consider fewer bills and reject those that come from out-of-state interests and lobbyists.
“If we’re going to be in the Live Free or Die state, let’s create our own bills and not get them from somebody else,” Boaz said.
She also said state government does too much “micromanaging.”
“As an example, if you are a dog breeder in New Hampshire, it’s impossible to conceive of how much the government is involved in that business,” she said. “They determine how many you can sell, how many veterinary visits they have, what shots they are given.
“The government has to pull its hands out of people’s business.”
Boaz, who lost family members in the Holocaust, said she is a strong gun-rights advocate.
“Nobody who ever had an AR-15 has been marched into the back of a cattle car,” she said. “We give up our guns and we give up our autonomy.”
