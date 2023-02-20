Consolidated Communications would offer high-speed broadband services to thousands of homes in the Monadnock Region and elsewhere across the state under a proposal before the N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday.
The N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs is scheduled to ask councilors to approve a $40 million contract with Consolidated to extend broadband to 24,757 locations where it is now unavailable, including 3,078 in Cheshire County.
The plan includes 2,367 locations in Winchester, 368 in Alstead, 338 in Richmond, four in Marlow and one in Walpole. In Hillsborough and Sullivan counties it includes 280 locations in Hancock, 169 in Langdon and 26 in Acworth.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, said access to broadband enables people to work remotely from home and to receive telehealth and educational services.
“Broadband is so critical to the way we all function now,” Warmington, D-Concord, said in an interview Monday. “To be without it is such a disadvantage for any community.”
She also said it helps communities entice businesses and young people.
Warmington said a mapping project is underway to determine how much of the state will still lack the service, even after this contract and previous expansion efforts.
The government has a role in encouraging providers to build out broadband infrastructure to rural areas where it otherwise would not be economically feasible to do so, she said.
Federal funds were used for a similar broadband expansion program that awarded $50 million to the N.H. Electric Cooperative to serve 23,000 households across the state.
Cheshire County did not benefit under that program.
Under the current proposal, $40 million would be awarded over the next three years, and the projects would need to be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2026.
In seeking bids for expanding broadband services, the Department of Business and Economic Affairs explained the importance of the issue.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early-2020 shuttering businesses and schools throughout New Hampshire, officials recognized the opportunity being lost on some of the most rural residents who had limited access to a reliable Internet connection,” the department said in its request for proposals.
“This lack of connectivity prevented children from learning, families from working, and individuals from being able to seek critical health care services.”
