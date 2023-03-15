In a party-line vote, the N.H. House Election Law Committee on Wednesday narrowly recommended passage of a bill by Swanzey Democratic Rep. Barry Faulkner to expand the criteria for voting by absentee ballot.
The 10-9 decision came despite opposition to the measure from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Faulkner’s House Bill 586 would allow people to vote absentee if they lack convenient and affordable transportation or are concerned their health or safety would be endangered by traveling to or being at a polling place.
Existing allowable reasons for voting absentee in New Hampshire include absence from the voter’s city or town, a religious observance, disability or illness, and employment commitments (including caregiving) during the entire time the polls are open.
People can also vote absentee when a weather emergency impacts an election. That provision was used this week in communities that opted not to cancel local voting despite a heavy snowstorm.
Faulkner said in an interview that he became concerned about the issue after the Election Law Journal published a study last September ranking New Hampshire as the most difficult state in which to vote, based in part on its absentee voting rules.
“I thought, ‘What can we do to make it easier?' ” Faulkner said. “I thought this was pretty innocuous.”
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday his office opposes HB 586 because in their estimation it would run counter to a New Hampshire constitutional provision.
“Our state Constitution specifically says you can obtain an absentee ballot for one of two reasons — being absent or due to a disability,” Scanlan said. “Anything outside of that doesn’t meet the Constitution’s requirement.
“Someone without good transportation, or they wake up one morning and decide they don’t feel like going to a polling place, doesn’t meet the requirements.”
Scanlan said the Attorney General's Office could investigate and prosecute someone for voting absentee without a qualifying reason, but added this seldom comes up.
He also said the state’s absentee voting form is already complicated, and this would make it even more so.
Faulkner said he doesn’t understand the argument about the complexity of the form.
“They said it would look messy if we had an extra reason or two — I think that’s pretty weak,” he said.
Faulkner also called the constitutional argument “bogus.”
“I totally disagree with this,” he said. “The state Constitution specifically allows absentee voting, and this proposal stays within the existing system of absentee voting.”
He also noted that the state allowed expanded absentee voting earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report by the National Conference of State Legislatures last year showed 36 states offered no-excuse absentee voting or mail balloting.
HB 586 will be scheduled for a vote by the full House, and if it passes there, would be considered by the Senate.
