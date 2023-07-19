N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday he will not seek a record fifth-term in 2024, saying “public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state.”
Former N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse, a Salem Republican, immediately announced a campaign to succeed Sununu.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a Nashua Republican, has surfaced as another potential candidate. After Sununu announced he wouldn't run again, she tweeted that she would "announce some big news in the coming days."
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, have also announced Democratic gubernatorial campaigns.
Sununu toyed with running for president for several months this year before announcing in June that he had rejected the idea.
At 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sununu tweeted that he will not seek reelection.
“This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as Governor,” he tweeted. “I could not be more proud of our record and it's thanks to your support that we’ve accomplished so much.“
In an email to supporters, he touted his record in cutting taxes, working to increase the supply of housing and expanding gun rights, among other things.
“Be assured we will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months.”
Sununu, who presided over an N.H. Executive Council meeting in Dover on Wednesday, planned to travel to Texas later that day to meet with N.H. National Guard soldiers who have been assisting the U.S. Board Patrol.
Morse lost a U.S. Senate primary last year to Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who in turn was defeated by the Democratic incumbent, Maggie Hassan.
“Year in and year out New Hampshire ranks among the best states to live in,” Morse tweeted Wednesday. “It’s not an accident and it’s not luck either. It’s because we elect conservatives who get results. It’s what I did as Senate President and it’s what I’ll do as Governor.”
Sununu, 48, has drawn the ire of gun safety advocates over the last six years.
In early 2017, the first bill he signed into law lifted the licensing requirement for carrying a concealed gun. Last year, he signed a bill to prohibit the state from enforcing federal regulations on guns and another to allow people to carry loaded pistols or revolvers on snowmobiles or off-highway recreational vehicles.
He also drew criticism from reproductive rights proponents in 2021 when he signed a budget bill that included a provision prohibiting abortions for most women after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Cheshire County Republican Chairman Dan LeClair praised the governor.
“He’s done great things for New Hampshire,” LeClair said. “He’s done a good job of protecting Second Amendment rights, lowering taxes, helping businesses flourish and keeping the economy strong.”
Sununu has signed bills to decrease business profits taxes and to speed the sunset of a tax on interest and dividend income, but his opponents say these steps have largely aided the biggest corporations and wealthiest taxpayers, while property taxes paid by the average homeowner remain among the highest in the nation.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said he thinks “it’s time for new blood” in the governor’s office.
Fenton said he disagrees with Sununu's support for the state’s school voucher system, which allows state money to be spent to defray private school tuition expenses.
“That program has set New Hampshire back tremendously for how we fund public education,” Fenton said.
Sununu became governor after defeating Democrat Colin Van Ostern in 2016 and was sworn in as the state’s 82nd governor in early 2017.
Sununu, of Newfields, is a son of former New Hampshire governor and White House chief of staff John H. Sununu, and a younger brother of former U.S. Rep. and Sen. John E. Sununu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.