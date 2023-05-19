N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, who favors an expansion of the state’s school voucher program, will get a chance to sign a bill to do just that.
On Thursday, the Republican-controlled state Senate passed House Bill 367 on a partisan, 14-10 vote.
The measure would expand eligibility for the program to children with a household income up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level, or $105,000 for a four-person family. Current eligibility is 300 percent of that level, or $90,000.
The House passed it, 187-184, on March 9.
HB 367 originally called for expanding the eligibility threshold to 500 percent of the poverty level, but this percentage was reduced in the legislative process.
The state's Education Freedom Accounts program, which was enacted in 2021, provides money to parents to help pay for private, religious and home schools.
Opponents say it takes sorely needed funding away from public schools. Backers say it provides important educational options and expanded learning opportunities for children.
“Senate Republicans understand that a ‘one size fits all approach’ is never effective when it comes to education,” Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said in a written statement after the Senate passed HB 367 Thursday.
“We strive to provide every New Hampshire student with the choice of utilizing the learning style that suits them best,” Lang said.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, and Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-West Lebanon, expressed a different opinion in a joint statement after the Senate vote.
“The concerted efforts to dismantle our public school system and elevate the unaccountable EFA program is something that should be concerning to us all,” they said.
“Senate Republicans have chosen to expand the program eligibility to a higher income threshold, resulting in an indeterminable number of new students accessing the program, by passing HB 367.”
The fiscal analysis included in the bill said the N.H. Department of Education didn’t have a number for how many more children would access the program if the eligibility threshold were expanded.
That analysis said that as of last fall, 3,110 students were in the program with an annualized cost of $15.2 million and a typical grant averaging $4,900 per student.
Bridey Bellemare, executive director of the Concord-based N.H. Association of School Principals, submitted written testimony to the House Education Committee in opposition to the bill.
“Voucher programs have been shown to hurt student outcomes,” she said.
“Long-term studies of voucher programs have shown that participants in voucher programs have significantly lower math and reading scores than those who do not, and that those dips persist for years after the initial study.”
Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, submitted testimony in favor of expanding Education Freedom Accounts. The center, located in Concord, describes itself as a “free-market think tank.”
“When students are given the opportunity to find the educational environment that works best for them, they tend to do better in school and in life,” he said.
“And the competitive forces put into play by school choice programs tend to produce better results for students whose families choose traditional public schools as well.”
Sununu, a Republican, called for expansion of the Education Freedom Account program in his budget address in February.
"We have an obligation to create doors of opportunity and give families the ability and freedom to chart their own path forward," he said.
