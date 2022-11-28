Kicking off three days of budget hearings Monday, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu said labor shortages and a possible recession are two major issues facing the state as officials formulate two years of programs and spending.
His comments at the State House in Concord came before representatives of state agencies began outlining their budget requests. In February, Sununu will submit to the state Legislature his own proposed spending plan for the biennium starting in July 2023.
Despite challenges, New Hampshire has a strong economy, the Republican governor said.
“We are the fastest growing state in New England,” he said. “Businesses want to be here. Families are moving in. Those are all very, very positive economic variables.”
According to N.H. Employment Security, the state’s population in 2021 was estimated at 1,388,992 residents, an increase of 11,107 from the previous year, for a growth rate of 0.8 percent, fastest in the region. From 2010-2020, Massachusetts led the region with growth of 7.4 percent, compared to 4.6 percent for New Hampshire.
Sununu said lack of workforce presents a strong challenge for the Granite State and elsewhere.
“The entire market is really tight for staffing from teachers to nurses to folks that work at restaurants and in the hardware stores to folks that deliver quality child welfare services and opioid recovery services,” he said.
Labor issues come into play when the state considers its government programs. It’s not just about whether there is adequate funding, but whether there will be enough workers to run the programs.
Sununu also predicted a national recession next year.
“You just cannot have inflation like this and interest rates rising like this,” he said. “The math just works out that [the possibility of] a recession is unfortunately very, very real.”
Early this month, the Federal Reserve Board raised its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4% in an effort to tamp down inflation. Consumer prices were 7.7 percent higher in October compared to a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
During a news conference early this month, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters “no one knows whether there’s going to be a recession or not and, if so, how bad that recession would be.”
A recession is often defined as a significant, pervasive, and persistent decline in economic activity.
Sununu said rising interest rates argue for the state to be more judicious in the amount of money it borrows for capital improvements.
“I will be proposing a capital budget much smaller than anything we have proposed before for a couple reasons,” Sununu said. “Number one, the federal government has granted us a lot of money for one-time capital investments through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and the infrastructure programs, everything from broadband to fixing up our buildings.”
According to the website for the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, New Hampshire has received nearly $1 billion in ARPA funding.
While Sununu has said the state has utilized these funds wisely, he has also criticized federal spending during the pandemic as a driver of inflation.
In an interview with CNN in July, Sununu said the result of excess federal spending has been “high gas prices, high housing prices — the price of a taco is getting unbearable for some folks.”
Supporters of pandemic spending have said it was necessary to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis and its economic fallout and blame the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, labor shortages and huge corporate profits as the reasons behind inflation.
The public can see agency budget requests in a 4,461-page book, available online at www.das.nh.gov/budget. Agency heads will summarize some of this material in the meetings this week. More public discussion of the budget will come when the governor presents his spending plan in February and when the Legislature considers and votes on it.
