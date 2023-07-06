20230707-LOC-Sununu Israel

Gov. Chris Sununu talks to Rep. James Spillane (left), R-Deerfield, and former Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, after signing an executive order prohibiting the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. 

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

CONCORD – N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order Thursday aimed at preventing the state from doing business with companies participating in an international economic boycott against Israel.

