Gov. Chris Sununu signed bipartisan legislation into law Friday that will provide dental care to adults on Medicaid.
The Republican governor signed two identical bills to add the benefit, one from the N.H. House and one from the Senate.
Democratic state Rep. Joe Schapiro of Keene, who was prime sponsor of the House bill, said this will bring increased dignity and decreased pain to 85,000 people who could qualify for the care.
"If you believe that health care is a human right and that oral health is an integral part of that, then this is a really good day for New Hampshire," Schapiro said in an interview Friday evening. "While this bill involved compromise and concessions, this is a really robust, comprehensive benefit that will really make New Hampshire a more healthy place."
Sununu praised the legislation.
“Expanding coverage to include dental benefits for those on Medicaid is something I have long supported, but challenged the legislature to do so in a way where the costs are sustainable and transparent,” he said in a written statement. "I’m grateful for their work this session achieving those goals and am proud to sign this legislation into law today.”
The law is scheduled to be implemented on April 1, 2023.
The federal government requires dental benefits for children on Medicaid, the system that provides health care to people of low income. Adult dental coverage is optional, but many states require it.
An actuarial report found that the expanded Medicaid benefit would cost the state $6.9 million yearly, which would be matched with $17.5 million in federal funds. For comparison, the entire state budget is about $6.5 billion per year.
For the first three years, state funding will come from a $21 million settlement the state has reached with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program, including the pricing of prescription drugs.
New benefits scheduled to start April 1 will include diagnostic and preventive dental services, restorative treatment such as filling cavities and oral surgery needed to relieve pain, eliminate infection or prevent imminent tooth loss.
The individual benefit will be capped at $1,500 per year, excluding preventive services. Rules will be written to require some cost sharing for patients with family incomes above the federal poverty level.
This legislation was among 39 bills Sununu signed into law Friday.
