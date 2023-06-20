CONCORD -Surrounded by New Hampshire senators and representatives, Gov. Chris Sununu signed two pieces of legislation Tuesday that direct $15.2 billion in state spending over the next two years.
House Bills 1 and 2 comprise the budget for the biennium that begins July 1.
Normally, a committee of conference — lawmakers from the House and Senate — meets to resolve differences between budget proposals and come up with a compromise plan for the governor to sign.
However, this time, both chambers produced plans that shared many similarities, and the House accepted the Senate proposal. The spending plans passed resoundingly in both chambers.
The low-drama budget agreement was an accomplishment in itself, the Republican governor said.
Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the 400-member N.H. House and control the Senate, 14-10.
“In these times, things get so politically divisive and everyone wants to stand their ground and hold onto everything and say, ‘My side or nothing,’ – but not in New Hampshire,” the Republican governor said in a public bill-signing ceremony in the N.H. Statehouse in Concord.
Sununu praised elements of the budget that include a 12 percent pay raise for state workers, $169 million in new funding for public schools and significant boosts in Medicaid provider rates.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the budget includes an agreement for a seven-year extension of the expanded Medicaid program.
“Compromise is not a four-letter word,” he said. “All of us compromised on Medicaid expansion.”
Bradley added presidential primary candidates that come to New Hampshire should learn from the N.H. Legislature's example of budget bipartisanship.
“They could take a lesson from what’s happening in this room and what happened over the last six months in putting the budget together,” Bradley said.
He said state lawmakers this year have been “listening to each other, making sure that we do everything in a collegial fashion, trying to be agreeable when we disagree and still figure out how we get to ‘yes’ – that’s definitely a lesson Washington could take.”
Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester, the House Democratic leader, noted that the budget also includes new provisions to spur development of affordable housing and increase access to childcare.
“But there are some things I would have done differently in this budget,” he said. “Instead of restoring hard-earned retirement benefits for police and firefighters, this budget accelerates tax cuts for the wealthy. Instead of funding school meals for low-income students across the state, this budget expands the school voucher program without any guardrails for taxpayer accountability.”
The budget didn’t include proposals to expand the free and reduced-price school lunch program and to restore some of the money previously cut from certain police and fire employees’ pensions.
The spending plan did include expanded eligibility for school vouchers and an accelerated sunset for an interest and dividend tax.
There was a moment of levity early in the bill signing ceremony, when the top of the governor’s lectern came off in Sununu’s hands with a cracking and bumping sound as he prepared to speak. Aides and lawmakers rushed over to put it back together again.
“I broke it,” he quipped, then yelled, “Maintenance! Maintenance!” and observed, “I hope somebody got that on camera.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.