CONCORD — Residential ratepayers across New Hampshire would see a $100 one-time credit pop up on their electric bills under a proposal unveiled by Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday to help people with skyrocketing energy costs.
“Everyone who turns on light switches is really feeling the brunt of it, everyone who puts gasoline in their car to go to work every day or to recreate,” he said in a news conference at the state Capitol. “It’s really being felt by every family in a lot of different ways.”
Eversource and Liberty Utilities have asked the N.H. Public Utilities Commission to allow them to roughly double electricity rates, which would cause a 50 percent hike in monthly electricity bills starting in August. The utilities say they need to pass along energy costs hikes caused largely by fossil fuel price increases.
Legislative approval would be needed to tap $60 million from surplus state money to pay for the $100 credits to 600,000 power customers. This approval could occur during veto-override day later this summer and the credit could appear on bills in the fall, Sununu said.
He previously announced the state would use $7.5 million in leftover federal Low Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) money to help families with power bills this summer, including the cost of air conditioning. The program previously only operated in cold-weather months.
The state has twice as much money for the program this coming winter, or about $50 million, because it saved last winter’s funds, using instead money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIHEAP is limited to those earning 60 percent or less of the state’s median income. For a family of four, the income qualification limit would be about $74,000 per year.
The Republican governor also proposed Wednesday to use $7 million in state surplus dollars to boost the Electric Assistance Program, which is supported by utilities and gives low-income customers a discount on their power bills.
Sununu, who is running for re-election, was joined in the news conference by N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who is running in a crowded GOP field for the U.S. Senate seat held by Maggie Hassan, D-Newfields.
Sununu said excess spending supported by national Democratic leaders has contributed to inflation in the cost of energy and other goods and services.
The White House blames inflation on the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and workforce shortages.
Meanwhile, the state under Sununu has used federal money for everything from a relief program for live entertainment venues to boosting the availability of childcare.
According to the state’s website, www.goferr.nh.gov, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded $994.56 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds to New Hampshire. The state received the first half in May 2021 and received the second half earlier this year.
Another proposal to help consumers came Wednesday in the form of President Joe Biden's request to Congress for a three-month suspension of the 18.4 cents-per-gallon federal gas tax.
Biden said states should consider suspending their own gas taxes.
A proposal to suspend the state gas tax in New Hampshire failed to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature this past session.
In April, Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Kearsarge, who chairs the House Finance Committee, told the Senate Ways and Means Committee that suspending the 22-cents-per-gallon tax wouldn't provide much help to motorists.
“I agree that gas prices are too high, but the savings on the gas tax by individual drivers is relatively miniscule ” Umberger said at the time. “You’re not really going to be saving a lot of money.
“And then what happens when the gas tax goes back into effect? We’re going to look terrible.”
