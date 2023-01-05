CONCORD — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu lavishly praised New Hampshire in his inaugural address Thursday at the Statehouse and called for bipartisanship in the new legislative session but did not roll out any new programs or initiatives.
“The voters of our great state elected a nearly evenly divided Legislature, presenting an awesome opportunity for cooperation,” he told lawmakers after N.H. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald swore him in for his fourth term.
Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the 400-member N.H. House, and control the Senate, 14-10.
“This year, let’s commit to finding compromises where we can, disagree amicably when we must, and always remember that the people of this state are counting on us to deliver,” Sununu said.
“The voters of New Hampshire do not reward those who yell the loudest, but reward those who work hard, roll up their sleeves, and get the job done.”
Responding to the speech, Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said there’s always the opportunity for bipartisanship, no matter the makeup of the Legislature, but added he has not seen a lot of bipartisanship in recent years.
Fenton, who served three terms as a representative before being elected a senator last fall, said he’s tried to meet with the governor before, to no avail.
“My entire time I’ve been here, I’ve never made it past his secretary and into his office to have a conversation with him,” he said. “I’d like to show him some bills we’re working on. I think leadership has the same issues. He preaches this nonpartisan nature and yet I’ve never sat down with the man.”
In his speech, Sununu said the Granite State is doing well compared to other states.
“Over the last six years, New Hampshire has become an island of freedom surrounded by highly taxed, highly regulated states,” he said. “We are a harbor for citizens fleeing the states they once called home in pursuit of our Live Free or Die way of life.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said in a written response that her party is also “committed to ensuring those freedoms on various fronts, whether that be in the doctor’s office, the classroom, or in the voting booth.”
Sununu praised the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When other states were slow rolling vaccine distribution, we went fast — and gave everyone the freedom to choose,” he said.
“When other states used the pandemic as an excuse to raise taxes or permanently alter government’s influence, it was New Hampshire that cut taxes, it was New Hampshire that said no to mandates, and it was New Hampshire that became the fastest growing state in the region.”
He said the result has been that New Hampshire has a strong economy and “is the envy of the nation, the gold standard of states, and the No. 1 place in America to live, work and raise a family.”
With all this talk of other states, Fenton and Rep. Shaun Filiault, D-Keene, who is in his first term, questioned whether Sununu has ambitions for office beyond the Granite State.
Sununu has made numerous national appearances over the past several months, and his name has come up as a potential presidential candidate.
“I think it’s pretty clear that he’s comparing New Hampshire to the rest of the country and may have his eyes on the rest of the country now,” Filiault said.
He noted that the governor rightly said that New Hampshire is doing well compared to other states on some issues.
“While that is true and while we are ranked first in some areas, in fairness we are ranked 50th out of 50 in education funding,” Filiault said.
“It’s the Republicans led by this governor who have decided to loot our public schools and engage in this voucher program that is allowing students already attending private schools to do so on the public dollar.”
Proponents of such programs say they afford more educational opportunities to families of low income without detracting from public schools.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, released a written statement after the speech.
"This term, the Legislature will work together to find solutions for New Hampshire families when it comes to rising energy costs, lack of childcare resources, and housing," he said. "Our goal is to keep NH moving forward in a positive direction, and I am looking forward to doing that with Governor Sununu.”
