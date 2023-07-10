CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has some recommendations for Republican candidates looking to attract votes in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
His advice: It’s far too early to speculate on who will emerge as the strongest GOP presidential hopeful, candidates need to criticize former president Donald Trump, and some national Republican messages don’t play well in the Granite State.
The GOP governor sat down with reporters in his corner office in the Statehouse this past Thursday after signing an executive order prohibiting the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.
He spent months toying with a presidential bid himself, before declaring on June 5 that he wouldn’t pursue the White House in 2024. He hasn’t announced whether he will seek a record-setting fifth term as New Hampshire’s top executive.
Although Trump currently dominates Republican primary polls, Sununu advises that there is still plenty of opportunity for someone other than the former president to emerge as a front runner.
New Hampshire law requires that the state hold its primary at least a week before any other state, but N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan won’t set an exact date until this fall, his spokeswoman, Anna Sventek, said Friday. In 2020, the primary was held on Feb. 11.
“Some candidates have only hit the ground running here for a few weeks,” Sununu said. “It’s summer, so my guess is that you’re not going to see poll numbers move a whole lot in the summer months unless something really radical happens.
“There’s going to be a huge roller coaster of surges, great moments for these candidates, of collapsing moments for these candidates. We’ve seen it before. We’re undoubtedly going to see it again.”
Sununu said history is full of Republican candidates who initially seemed dominant but flamed out before the New Hampshire presidential primary:
In 2007, Fred Thompson, a former U.S. senator from Tennessee and a character actor, did well in New Hampshire’s Republican pre-primary polls, but garnered only 1 percent of the vote in the 2008 primary.
Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann seemed to be a strong GOP candidate in 2011 but suspended her campaign before the 2012 primary.
Businessman and Tea Party activist Herman Cain also appeared to be a strong candidate in 2011, but ended up suspending his candidacy before the primary amid sexual harassment allegations.
Sununu said sympathy accounts for some of the support for Trump, who faces felony charges in two cases, one arising from allegations that he paid hush money to a porn star and another concerning his handling of classified documents.
Also, some may view Trump as a disruptor who can upend the status quo in Washington, the governor said.
“The problem with all that is that Donald Trump is trying to get everyone excited about the past,” Sununu said.
He recommended that participants in the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate call out Trump’s shortcomings with arguments such as: “The swamp wasn’t drained. The border wasn’t secured. Immigration reform wasn’t done. Fiscal policy went out the window — 8 trillion additional dollars in the debt is really a bad thing for America.”
Another observation from Sununu: Some national Republican political issues don’t strike a responsive chord in New Hampshire.
“Abortion is the biggest, obvious one,” he said. “We are a much more secular state. We’re not very religious. We’re not much of a pro-life state, we’re more pro choice. That issue alone doesn’t translate.”
He also said wholesale attacks on “wokeism,” or progressive values, “plays very poorly here.”
“I hate wokeism,” Sununu said. “I hate cancel culture. But people out here understand better than others, that the government isn’t going to solve wokeism.”
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, has repeatedly said his state “is where woke goes to die.”
Also, in April, DeSantis signed into Florida law a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Sununu also discussed what went into his decision not to run for president.
“Personally, I could have decided to sit in Iowa for like six months and just talk about Chris Sununu, Chris Sununu, Chris Sununu, why you should vote for Chris Sununu,” he said.
“Because that would have been the path. If I did well in Iowa, that would have given me a lot of momentum in my home state and that would have really narrowed it down, so there was a real path there.”
However, he said that as “host of the New Hampshire primary,” he felt he could do more good in supporting candidates with a forward-looking Republican message than if he were to run himself.
He also said he’s still considering whether he will run for governor again.
“There’s a suggestion box out there if you want to put in your two cents,” he quipped. “I don’t know. I’ve talked about it with the family. I think I’ll probably come up with some type of more public announcement very shortly.”
