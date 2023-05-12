One day after the N.H. Senate defeated a marijuana legalization bill, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement Friday saying he would support legalization under certain circumstances.
“New Hampshire is the only state in New England where recreational use is not legal,” he said. “Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable. To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful.
“That is why, with the right policy and framework in place, I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the State of New Hampshire in the driver's seat, focusing on harm reduction — not profits.”
The governor's written statement runs counter to his previous comments on the issue and comes in the wake of the Republican-controlled Senate voting 14-10 to kill House Bill 639, which would have allowed people 21 and over to buy cannabis in New Hampshire and to possess up to four ounces of the drug.
HB 639 included a 12.5 percent manufacturers' tax, which would have been used in part to support public education and drug recovery programs.
Currently, possession of less than three-quarters of an ounce of the drug in New Hampshire can result in a citation and a $100 fine, with stiffer penalties for larger amounts.
Bills passed by the legislature are signed into law by the governor. His policy positions influence legislation.
State Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, questioned why Sununu didn’t get involved in the issue earlier in the legislative session, which began in January and ends next month. HB 639 was introduced at the start of the session.
“It seems like very convenient timing for him to weigh in on a bill after it was voted on,” Fenton told The Sentinel on Friday. “I think the governor is doing what’s best for the governor.”
Fenton said there is still time for the N.H Legislature to pass a legalization bill that Sununu would sign, but couldn't predict how likely this would be.
“I just don’t want to get any hopes up,” he said.
Sununu acknowledged in his Friday statement that he previously said it was not the right time for legalization.
The governor said Friday that he would support legislation calling for the state to sell cannabis in retail stores. This approach was contained in a bill last year that passed the House but also was killed in the Senate.
“Similar to our liquor sales, this path helps to keep substances away from kids by ensuring the State of New Hampshire retains control of marketing, sales, and distribution — eliminating any need for additional taxes,” Sununu said. “As such, the bill that was defeated in New Hampshire this session was not the right path for our state.”
By keeping marijuana tax free, the state would “undercut the cartels who continue to drive New Hampshire’s illicit drug market," Sununu said, adding regulated sales would make marijuana safer and ensure it is not contaminated or mixed with other drugs.
“This is a long-term, sustainable solution for our state. I am supportive of legalizing marijuana in the right way — with this legislature — rather than risk a poorly thought out framework that inevitably could pass under future governors or legislatures," the governor said in his statement Friday.
State Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, supported last year’s legalization bill, but voted against this year’s measure. One of the things he objected to this time was the lack of a provision restricting public consumption of marijuana.
Lang said Friday he could support the governor’s approach as long as a restriction on public consumption was included.
“I don’t want someone smoking a bowl on the Statehouse steps as fourth-graders are coming by,” he said.
Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who also voted against HB 639, said he too would consider another legalization bill if it had a public consumption restriction.
Lang and Pearl supported legalization bills when they were in the N.H. House as did Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who also voted against HB 639. Abbas, who was the prime sponsor of last year’s legalization bill, did not return requests for comment Friday.
In Thursday's 14-10 vote on HB 639, all Republican Senators except one voted to kill the measure, and all Democrats, except one were on the losing end of that vote.
Over the years, a series of legalization bills have passed the N.H. House only to die in the Senate.
