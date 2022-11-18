CONCORD — Hope Damon of Sunapee, a Democrat, and Jonathan Stone of Claremont, a Republican, were confirmed in a recount Friday as winners of the two N.H. House seats representing Sullivan County District 8.
Don Bettencourt of Sunapee, a Republican, asked for the recount after he finished third in the Nov. 8 election. The district takes in Acworth, Claremont, Croydon, Goshen, Langdon, Lempster, Springfield, Sunapee and Washington.
The partisan split in the 400-member House after recounts conducted to date stands at 201 for Republicans and 199 for Democrats, the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office said. The GOP maintains a 14-10 edge in the state Senate. Recounts continue over the weekend and in the coming week.
After Friday’s recount, Bettencourt was still third, with 4,443 votes, 10 more than his election-day total. Damon was first with 4,466 votes, 12 votes more than her previous total, and Stone was second with 4,457, 21 votes more than his earlier tally. Finishing fourth was Rob Lovett, a Claremont Democrat. His total remained at 4,179 before and after the recount.
“The standings wound up the same,” Bettencourt said. “That should be it. At least we know the real numbers.”
He, Stone and Damon were at the recount in the State Archives building.
Bettencourt said the candidates gained votes because some people did not fill out their ballots properly, so the voting machine didn’t record their votes. For example, some people put an “x” next to the name of the candidate instead of filling in an oval as required, he said. Human inspection during the recount revealed votes the machines couldn’t count.
Damon described the recount process as “well organized” and those conducting it as “capable.”
“This kind of validates that the electoral process is fair and reasonable,” she said.
Bettencourt said the state charged him $10 to conduct the recount. The charge is based on how close the race was. He finished just three votes behind Stone after the Election Day count.
The recount began at 9 a.m. and results were announced at about 3 p.m.
People counting ballots sat at one side of a table and observers sat across from them watching video monitors showing each ballot being examined.
As the process played out, Damon, 65, a dietitian, said the slashing of the school budget in Croydon this past spring contributed to her desire to run for the House.
Voters at a sparsely attended town meeting in March cut the proposed $1.7 million Croydon School District budget to $800,000, sparking outrage in the community. Damon and others worked to reverse those cuts. Voters came out in force to a special meeting in May and restored the budget to its originally proposed amount.
“It made many of us acutely aware of the lack of support for public education at the state level,” she said. “I think public education is critical to the greater good of society.”
Bettencourt, 71, who is part-owner of a furniture manufacturing plant in Manchester, campaigned on concerns about inflation and the need to improve energy policies. He is a proponent of nuclear generators, which he said would lower carbon emissions and provide adequate electricity to power the new generation of electric cars.
Stone, 49, a Claremont city councilor and a retired police officer, said he wants to delve into the issue of the state “downshifting” costs to municipalities. He said it may be possible to cut some state spending without compromising government services.
“There’s usually some way in government to reduce spending,” said Stone, owner of Black Op Arms in Claremont, which manufactures custom rifles.
