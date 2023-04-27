New Hampshire’s school voucher system would expand under legislation critics say would further siphon money from public schools and backers say would provide important educational options for children.
Both sides of the argument were on full display in a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Education Committee.
That panel is considering two bills that would expand eligibility for the two-year-old Education Freedom Accounts program.
Under present rules, families earning 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $90,000 per year for a family of four, can qualify for yearly grants averaging about $4,900 for private school tuition or home schooling expenses. Eligibility would increase to 350 percent of the poverty level, or $105,000 for a four-person family, under House Bill 367.
Another measure, HB 464, would make children eligible, regardless of income, if they are experiencing homelessness, have been persistently bullied, are in foster care, have a disability, or have a parent on full-time military duty, among other categories.
The House narrowly passed both bills last month.
About 3,100 students are now in the state’s voucher program, which has a yearly cost of $15.2 million, according to a legislative fiscal analysis.
Anticipating expansion of the program, Gov. Chris Sununu, in his two-year budget request, is asking for $30 million in yearly funding for Education Freedom Accounts.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, a member of the Education Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that the program has grown more quickly than anticipated and is being utilized primarily by families whose children were already attending private schools.
He also said the program lacks accountability because there have been no educational assessment reports.
“It’s a wildly expensive program and we don’t know what impact it’s having,” he said. “We are sending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars to private institutions at a time when we are having a huge issue in funding public schools.”
The number of students in the program doubled this school year compared to last, the state Department of Education said in a news release this past September.
According to a department report, most of the students in the program were already in private or home schools when they joined.
In New Hampshire, public schools are funded mainly through local property taxes. The state is being sued over charges that it doesn’t live up to requirements in its constitution that it adequately fund public education.
Fenton rejected arguments that parents need more options for their kids because of deficiencies in public schools.
“This is a national narrative that is being shoved down to the state levels, when in reality, public schools are the bedrock to our local economies and to success for an individual,” Fenton said. “Without a Keene High School education, I wouldn’t be in the Legislature today.”
In testimony to the Senate committee on Tuesday, Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said parents deserve the right to look for alternatives to a public school education for their children.
“We recognize that there are issues in schools and all children don’t fit in,” he said. “The achievement has been dropping in mathematics for the last 10 years.
“We’ve seen our curriculum change and it’s become less basic education and more on the social and emotional side.”
U.S. Department of Education assessment scores show New Hampshire public schools doing well compared to national averages, but also declines in some areas over the past decade.
For example, last year, the average score of 4th-grade students in New Hampshire was 239 on a 500-point standardized math test. This was higher than the average national score of 235, but lower than a score of 253 in 2013.
Ladd said he’d like to see eligibility in the school Education Freedom Accounts expand in coming years.
“We’d like to raise this incrementally over the years in front of us to get to a level where we’re going to support all parents who are looking for this choice program.”
The committee will eventually schedule a vote on both bills and send them to the full Senate, where there are 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats. If they pass and Sununu signs them, they would become law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.