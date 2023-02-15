Lack of available and affordable child care in New Hampshire has reached crisis proportions and is harming families and businesses, experts testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee.
Senate Bill 237 would allocate millions of dollars to attract and retain child care workers and enhance aid for parents struggling to pay for this care.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, is the prime sponsor of the legislation. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene is one of the co-sponsors. Whitley said many child care agencies could have more open slots for children if they had additional workers, but the industry is notoriously underpaid.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s economy is facing a generalized worker shortage, which is made more severe because people without access to child care must stay home to take care of their children.
“Families aren't getting what they need, parents can’t go back to work, and businesses don’t have the workforce they need,” she said.
SB 237 does not include a fiscal analysis, but has more than $15 million in allocations, mostly to provide grants to child care workers.
A February 2021 study for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services says 54,000 children under 6 needed child care but there were only 33,000 licensed slots. The annual cost of child care for an infant was about $13,000, the study found.
David Juvet, senior vice president for the state’s Business and Industry Association, was one of more than a dozen people who testified in favor of the bill. Nobody spoke against it.
“I just want to convey the importance of the child care crisis in New Hampshire to employers,” he told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. “It is every bit as much of an obstacle to hiring needed workers as the workforce housing issue.”
A series of child care providers and representatives for N.H. Health and Human Services also spoke before the committee about the need to improve access to affordable child care.
In his biennial budget address Tuesday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu didn’t mention more state support for child care as a spending priority. His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on SB 237, or the issue in general.
This is one of several bills on this topic.
On Feb. 1, Rep. Nicholas Germana, D-Keene, introduced House Bill 566 before the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
The measure, which would cost the state $2.9 million next year, would provide sign-on bonuses of $1,000 for new child care workers or $1,500 for new child care educators. It also calls for retention bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 in the third year after hire, the fifth year and every five years thereafter. Nobody spoke against Germana's bill.
Another Democratic-sponsored proposal would enable municipalities to adopt a property tax credit for child day-care agencies.
None of these bills have advanced out of committee yet. They could ultimately be voted on by the full House and Senate or be included for lawmakers to consider in overall budget legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.