Co-chairs of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence Richard Swett of Bow, left, and Bradford Cook of Manchester share a laugh as the panel worked Wednesday to finalize its report. 

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

CONCORD — A draft report from the state’s Special Committee on Voter Confidence says New Hampshire elections are accurate, there’s no evidence of widespread fraud and ballot-counting devices are reliable.

