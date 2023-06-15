New Hampshire ranked No. 1 overall for child well-being in the annual 2023 Kids Count Data Book, a 50-state report released this week by the Baltimore-based Annie E. Casey Foundation.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement Wednesday saying the state’s performance on the nonprofit policy group’s survey should be a point of pride.
“Together, we’ve made landmark investments in early childhood education, mental health, child care, and so much more,” he said. “Our work continues, but this ranking is further proof that New Hampshire is far and away the best place for children and families to thrive.”
In addition to the overall ranking, the organization compared states based on 16 indicators in four categories: economic well-being, education, health as well as family and community. New Hampshire ranked among the top five in all of these areas.
The organization said, however, that a lack of affordable and accessible child care challenges families and continues to strain the economy in New Hampshire and the rest of the country.
Businesses complain that lack of available child care leads to employee shortages as people are forced to stay home with their children rather than join the workforce.
The $15.2 billion, two-year budget that the N.H. Legislature passed last week includes $15 million to improve retention and recruitment of workers in the child care and early education industry. Sununu is expected to sign the budget.
Rep. Nicholas Germana, D-Keene, said in an interview Thursday that this investment will be a “good start.”
“But it’s definitely not going to have the type of transformative change that we need,” said Germana, a Keene State College history professor. “We need to find a way to develop a public-private partnership to raise compensation for people working in early childhood education.”
Germana said the average early childhood educator in New Hampshire makes about $13.50 an hour. She sponsored a bill that didn’t advance this session that would provide sign-on and retention bonuses to people working in this industry.
Germana’s wife, Leslie, is the lead infant teacher at Sapling Acres Preschool, which opened in Keene on June 5. She holds an associate’s degree in early childhood development and a bachelor’s in developmental psychology.
“At every school that I’ve worked at, we’ve always had huge wait lists of people who need care that we just can’t get to because we’re full,” said Leslie Germana, who has worked in the industry for 30 years.
Parents are elated when they find out there is room for their child at a preschool, she said.
“We have people who come for tours and to get on the waitlist when they just find out they are pregnant, and sometimes they aren’t able to get that baby in until they are like a year old,” she said.
Rebecca Woitkowski, a policy director for the New Hampshire health advocacy organization, New Futures, said 40 child care centers have closed in the state over the last few years, eliminating nearly 1,500 slots.
“Even if a family can afford child care, the demand on providers currently exceeds their capacity to serve families,” she said. “This is an economic issue that needs to be addressed to ensure all our parents can work and contribute to the economy.”
The Kids Count Data Book said that from 2020 to 2021, 14 percent of children in New Hampshire ages 5 and younger lived in families in which someone had to quit, change, or refuse a job because of problems with child care. Such problems typically involve availability and cost.
The data book said women are at least five times more likely than men to experience negative employment consequences related to caregiving.
Average cost of center-based child care for a toddler in the state during the same time-period was $12,496.
“A good child care system is essential for kids to thrive and our economy to prosper. But our current approach fails kids, parents, and child care workers by every measure,” Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said in a prepared statement about the situation nationally.
“Without safe child care they can afford and get to, working parents face impossible choices, affecting not only their families, but their employers as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.