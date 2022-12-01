Incoming state representative Shaun Filiault of Keene campaigned on ending the “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases in the state, and now he is planning legislation to do just that.
Filiault, a Democrat, has requested that legislative staff write up a bill that would prohibit defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.
He said the legal strategy treats the LGBTQ community unfairly.
“A woman who experiences a man’s flirtations would not be able to kill that man and then have her murder charge downgraded to manslaughter simply because she was the object of a man’s flirtations,” Filiault, an attorney, said Wednesday.
“Being the object of a flirtation does not cause temporary insanity, and we should not be treating sexual orientation differently in the law. Let’s have consistency here, and let’s treat a person with equal dignity in the law, and let’s treat a crime as a crime.”
He said his research has shown that the legal defense has been used around the country, although not in New Hampshire.
The American Bar Association has recommended that federal, state and local governments curtail the availability of this defense strategy.
At least 16 states have banned its use, according to a June 7, 2021, report by the Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank.
Last legislative session, the N.H. House passed House Bill 238, 223-118, to end this legal defense. The measure died in a tie vote in the state Senate.
Filiault, who will represent Keene's Ward 2 when the legislative session starts early next year, said one of the major reasons he ran for the House is that his opponent, Democratic incumbent John Bordenet, voted against HB 238.
Bordenet said the bill was somewhat confusing and seemed to be too narrow in scope.
Filiault said that as a member of the LGBTQ community, he is sensitive to proposals that may adversely affect it.
One such proposal, in his estimation, is an attempt to resurrect the so-called “parental bill of rights," which the N.H. House narrowly defeated last session.
N.H. Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke testified that House Bill 1431 would have conflicted with state and federal laws against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill had a provision that would require, in some cases, that parents be notified of a child’s gender expression or identity.
“This is a problem because oftentimes if a child is coming out to school staff but has not yet come out to the parent there is a reason for that,” Filiault said, adding the child may not trust the parent.
“We see from research that if a person is forced out against their will, particularly LGBTQ adolescents, that increases the risk of suicidality. This is not the Parental Bill of Rights, this is the LGBTQ suicide bill.”
Parents should try to have close relationships that allow them to talk to their kids about such issues, rather than force school officials to “out” young people, he said.
Proponents of the measure say the presumption should always be that parents have the best interests of their children at heart.
“Parents are programmed to love and care for their children like no other adult, and we should be supporting parents so they can protect their children from potential bad actors and influences outside of the home,” Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, said during arguments on HB 1431.
