In a time of labor shortages, leaders at American Steel Fabricators in Greenfield are happy to work with young people who might eventually be interested in full-time employment with the company.
It is one of nearly 200 businesses that are participating in a paid-internship program the state started in February.
Officials with the N.H. Department of Education and the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire held a news conference Monday to promote the Work As Learning program.
American Steel Fabricators, which has employees from throughout the Monadnock Region, has given internships to two students from ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough.
Other ConVal students have been placed in internships at N.H. Ball Bearings in Peterborough and Chappell Tractor in Milford.
Students participating in the Work As Learning program are hired at a wage of $15 per hour or more, and employers are reimbursed up to $7.50 per hour, up to 480 hours, through a wage match by the state education department. Students also receive academic credits.
Kristin Knarr, extended learning counselor at ConVal, said some students who take internships are interested in a career track that doesn’t immediately include college, while others want to get experience in a field of interest before going to college.
Some employers will even hire students after high school and then defray college tuition costs as they move up in the company.
Internships can also inform a student’s choice of career.
“In high school they get to have a taste of what they think they want for a career,” Knarr said. “I’ve had a few students who went into internships and then said, ‘Wow, I do not want to do this.’ ”
Students who elect to go into jobs that don’t require college often find that traditional blue-collar jobs, such as automotive repair, require use of computers and other technology, and are more technical than in past years, Knarr said.
“I think the trades are valuable, and I think with retirements and everything, there is a huge need,” she said.
Peter Sirois, the principal at American Steel Fabricators, said the Work As Learning program gives young people important exposure to the work world.
A mentor is assigned to work with them.
“They get hands-on experience,” he said. “They learn how to use power tools. They get an introduction to welding.
“There are a lot of different career opportunities here. They have an opportunity to learn what’s out there for jobs instead of just going to a traditional liberal arts, four-year school, which puts them in a lot of debt.”
If a young person likes the work, they could become a recruit for a company looking to bolster its workforce. There is a shortage of workers in various fields, including manufacturing and construction trades.
“Right now we’re running with 22 people in the shop and in order for us to keep up with our workload, we need 30, so we’re really, really struggling to find labor right now,” Sirois said.
“It doesn’t help me in the short-term to have these high-school kids training and learning, but I’m hoping that it pays off and that some of them take a liking to it and come here when they graduate, or come here as a full-time summer intern.”
Students who participate in such programs tend to be hands-on learners who enjoy getting out of the classroom, he said. In addition to specific skills they learn on the job, they also gain positive work habits.
“Not only are we teaching them how to be a steel worker, but we’re also teaching them how to wake up in the morning and come to work every day, and teaching them how to be responsible for their tools and how to interact with other grown-ups in a professional work environment,” Sirois said.
His company fabricates steel used in various construction projects, including at Keene State College.
Company employees get paid vacation, a $2,000-per-year attendance bonus, profit-sharing in the form of an end-of-year bonus equivalent to two to four weeks pay, a 401K plan and medical benefits.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a written statement that the internship program is helpful for both students and industry.
“Our Work As Learning program is providing students with unique opportunities to gain transferable life skills, and it is offering future employers the chance to hire candidates that are job ready,” he said.
The program is being funded with $2.5 million in federal school emergency relief funds.
