The state would commit to paying 7.5 percent of the cost of retirement expenses for firefighters, police officers, teachers and other local public employees under a bill the N.H. Senate passed unanimously Thursday.
Such expenses amount to millions of dollars of burden on property taxpayers, so city leaders tend to be grateful for any help from the state in this regard, Keene Mayor George Hansel said Friday.
There is also a fairness question, he said. Years ago, lawmakers agreed to pay a significant portion of this cost, but eventually the state contribution dropped to zero.
“I think this is promising that members of the Legislature are advancing a way to do this more fairly,” Hansel said. “And it will certainly help us at the local level to keep taxes lower.”
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Keene’s current municipal budget includes $3.9 million to cover these retirement costs. The comparable figure for the Keene School District is nearly $5.2 million, said Timothy L. Ruehr, chief financial officer for N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
“It would be a wonderful relief if the state would pick up a part of the retirement costs as they have in the past,” Dragon said.
N.H. Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, is the prime sponsor of the measure that passed Thursday, Senate Bill 114, known as the “Property Tax Relief Act of 2023.” It will ultimately be considered by the House, which has a similar bill pending.
A fiscal note on SB 114 shows it could cost the state about $27 million per year.
“Our residents have faced skyrocketing property tax rates for years, and this assistance will provide permanent, predictable and sustainable property tax relief for municipal budgets,” she said.
In earlier testimony before the Senate Finance Committee, she laid out the timeline for this issue: In the late 1960s, lawmakers thought the state retirement system would be more efficient if there were more participants. The N.H. Retirement System enticed cities and towns to join the system, agreeing to pay 40 percent of their costs.
But following the great recession of 2008, lawmakers made reductions in this contribution and finally stopped contributing altogether. They restored a 7.5 percent contribution in the last legislative session, but this was for one year only, with no guarantee for the future.
While local officials welcome any reduction in retirement expenses, this bill is no panacea for the larger issue of high property taxes.
Dragon said 7.5 percent of the city’s $3.9 million in retirement costs equates to about $295,000, which would be equivalent to 13 cents of Keene’s tax rate.
The municipal portion of that rate is $12.31, but the overall rate, including state and local education and the county portion, is $31.03 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or $9,309 a year for a $300,000 home.
