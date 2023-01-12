CONCORD — The 10 Democrats in the Republican-controlled N.H. Senate unveiled a legislative agenda Thursday to create more workforce housing, increase access to affordable child care and support public education.
Speaking at a news conference in the Legislative Office Building, Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said working families are struggling.
“We continue to lose our young New Hampshire residents to other states because the barriers to raising a family here are just too high,” she said, adding that businesses are desperately seeking workers.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, is a co-sponsor on House Bill 566, which would provide recruitment and retention grants ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 for workers and educators at state-licensed child care centers.
“When you talk about what is going to attract people to this state, child care is one of the big issues,” Fenton said. “When child care is not available, we don’t attract them to this state.”
A fiscal note for how much HB 566 would cost has not been produced yet, but the legislation does specify it would be paid for through state appropriations and federal funds.
Another Democratic-sponsored proposal would enable municipalities to adopt a property tax credit for child day-care agencies.
Developing housing
Meanwhile, Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, has been working on a bill that would provide infrastructure funding to municipalities in exchange for changing local zoning codes to encourage construction of more housing.
Housing developers say restrictive zoning laws and a lack of infrastructure such as sewers and water lines stand in the way of residential housing development.
The N.H. Municipal Association, which includes every town and city in the state, worked on the legislation and is supporting the proposal, which would set up a program that would be administered by the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
“The bill has yet to go through the legislative process, but we are hopeful that, at least, the initial allocation of $25 million would be made available for disbursement by BEA,” the association said in its Jan. 6 newsletter.
Public education
Whitley said at Thursday's news conference that Senate Democrats will defend public education.
“Our public schools play an essential role in New Hampshire’s ability to attract skilled workers and young families to our great state,” Whitley said.
“But unfortunately the recent passage of an expansive school voucher program and a specious law prohibiting certain speech in our schools has created unnecessary divisions in our communities.”
Since 2012, New Hampshire has had a program allowing businesses to get a tax credit for contributing to scholarships that help pay for students’ educational expenses, including costs of going to private school, or being home-schooled or tutored.
In 2021, state lawmakers passed a bill allowing parents to apply for state grants to spend on their child’s education, including tuition at private schools.
Democratic lawmakers generally oppose such programs, saying they dilute support for public education. Backers say they give parents more choice on how to educate their children.
Democrats also typically oppose a so-called “divisive-concepts” law that limits the way discrimination may be discussed in public school classrooms. Opponents of the law, which doesn’t actually contain the words “divisive concepts,” say it has vague provisions that infringe on free speech and chill classroom discussions.
It is being challenged in federal court and HB 61, a Democratic-backed measure, would repeal it.
Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, submitted written testimony in favor of the repeal bill.
“We cannot solve the problems of today without knowing how they came to fruition,” said Toll, whose legislative district takes in Hinsdale, Keene, Westmoreland, Surry, Chesterfield and Walpole.
The law on the books prohibits educators from telling students that some individuals by virtue of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
“I am a Jewish woman. My partner is Mexican. Our son is both Jewish and BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color], a real minority in the Granite State,” she said.
“How is my son Jordan to understand things like why we are asked about his dad’s citizenship status when we go to fill out paperwork in the town hall, or why it takes us longer to get through airport security? Or why the Jewish cemetery where our relatives are buried is at increased risk of destruction and needs security?
“It is hard to talk about real history — the history of oppression in this country, that it was built on slavery and stolen land, and genocide and Holocaust studies — but we must talk about this real history in order to understand modern social ills and how to combat them.“
Backers of the law say it is a proper anti-discrimination measure that doesn’t block teaching, but does limit preaching about discrimination.
Republican Reps. Jason Osborne of Auburn and Jim Kofalt of Wilton released a written statement Thursday after HB 61 was discussed in a committee hearing.
“The current law does nothing to prohibit the teaching of racism and its effects throughout history,” they said. “What it does prohibit is teaching children that some of them are inherently racist based on their skin color, sex, race, creed, etc.
“Our goal should be unity, and we will never get there if the state is indoctrinating our citizens to presume specific people are born to be oppressors. No one is inherently superior or inferior to anyone else. This is about individuals, not a group of people.”
Republicans hold a 14-10 advantage in the N.H. Senate and have a razor-thin edge in the House.
They announced their Senate agenda last week, which includes expanding energy sources, boosting affordable housing and using budget surpluses to reduce property taxes and bolster the Rainy Day Fund.
