Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman called Wednesday for cutting local government red tape, improving zoning regulations, building infrastructure, expanding loan and tax-credit programs and training more tradespeople — all to create more housing.
One thing many Democratic and Republican candidates seem to agree on is that the state needs more housing.
GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, who is running for re-election, has been touting his own plan to spur residential development, utilizing $100,000 in federal pandemic relief money.
Sherman, a Rye physician and state senator, unveiled his plan in a Zoom call Wednesday. He said the price tag is about $35 million, which could come out of the state’s more than $400 million budget surplus, and be in addition to the governor’s plan.
“New Hampshire’s rental vacancy rate is below 1 percent, causing rents to increase by almost 25 percent in the last five years, and median sales prices are routinely setting record highs with buyers unable to find affordable options,” the plan says. “Businesses in New Hampshire are anxious to grow, but say they can’t find anyone to hire because workers can’t afford to move here.”
The plan says underutilized state land should be evaluated for possible use for housing and more funding should be provided for local communities to audit “overburdensome codes and approvals processes.”
It also calls for a $500,000-per-year grant fund to allow municipalities to update their zoning codes in a way that could allow residential growth.
Lack of water, sewer and transit infrastructure can hinder development.
Sherman’s plan recommends creating a revolving fund for municipalities to invest in such projects and boosting support for the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, which awards tax credits that fund housing development, among other things.
It also calls for additional support to N.H. Housing, which helps developers purchase, rehabilitate and construct affordable housing.
Finally, the plan says more state funding should be provided to boost job-training programs for tradespeople who can build new housing.
Sherman said his plan would offer ongoing long-term support for housing development, while Sununu’s proposal uses federal money that has deadlines for being spent. Sherman also credited New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, all Democrats, for backing the federal programs that made this money available.
Sununu’s InvestNH proposal would create a $50 million pot of money designed to close construction funding gaps for affordable multifamily housing projects.
Another $10 million would go to N.H. Housing.
An additional $30 million is set aside as an incentive for municipalities that approve multifamily housing developments. The program designates another $5 million for upgrades in planning and zoning systems in towns and cities, and $5 million more is for the demolition of derelict structures.
Sherman is the lone Democratic candidate for governor, while Sununu faces several Republican challengers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.