David Scanlan

Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday there’s nothing to stop President Donald Trump from filing to run in the state's first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary. At left is Patricia Lovejoy, senior deputy secretary of state, and at right is Erin Hennessy, deputy secretary of state.

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

