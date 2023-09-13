Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday there’s nothing to stop President Donald Trump from filing to run in the state's first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary. At left is Patricia Lovejoy, senior deputy secretary of state, and at right is Erin Hennessy, deputy secretary of state.
N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday there’s nothing to stop former president Donald Trump from filing to run in the state's first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary.
Some legal experts assert a provision of the U.S. Constitution disqualifies Trump from seeking elective office.
Section three of the 14th Amendment bans those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from holding government office without the approval of two-thirds of the U.S. House and Senate.
Lawsuits have been filed, including at least one in New Hampshire, contending that Trump’s attempts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden violate the 14th Amendment and preclude him from running again for the White House.
Scanlan said courts will ultimately decide on those lawsuits.
"There is no mention in New Hampshire state statute that a candidate in a New Hampshire presidential primary can be disqualified using the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution referencing insurrection or rebellion," Scanlan said Wednesday.
No date has been set yet for the primary. The candidate filing period for that primary election runs from Oct. 11-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.