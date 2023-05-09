Attempts to expand New Hampshire’s school voucher system got a mixed reception in the N.H. Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
The five-member panel, two Democrats and three Republicans, unanimously recommended against House Bill 464.
That measure would make children eligible, regardless of income, for the Education Freedom Accounts program, if they are experiencing homelessness, have been persistently bullied, are in foster care, have a disability, or have a parent on full-time military duty, among other categories.
Some committee members said they couldn't support it because it's not clear how much it would cost.
But the committee voted along party lines, 3-2, in favor of recommending House Bill 367, which would expand income eligibility for the program. About 3,100 students are now in the state’s voucher program, which has a yearly cost of $15.2 million, according to a legislative fiscal analysis.
The program, which launched last school year, covers some of the expense for a student to attend private, religious or home schools.
Under present rules, families earning 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $90,000 per year for a family of four, can qualify for yearly grants averaging about $4,900. Eligibility would increase to 350 percent of the poverty level, or $105,000 for a four-person family, under HB 367.
The bill's fiscal note, which looks at the financial impact of proposed legislation, says increasing the eligibility would add students to the program, but didn't provide an estimate for how many.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, spoke against the measure in the committee meeting.
“This is a tremendous amount of money we’re talking about,” he said. “At a point where public schools are so starved for funding, we’re talking about expanding a program for students to go to private institutions. I just can’t morally or ethically support this one.”
Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said HB 367 would help low-income families who are just outside of the current income threshold but are struggling.
“This would give them more revenue in the household for things like food and shelter,” he said. “It helps families who are in the low-income bracket have the same opportunities as people who are in the high-income bracket. It just the right thing to do for all New Hampshire citizens.”
All committee members expressed opposition to allowing certain categories of students participate in the program no matter their family-income level.
Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon, said it’s not clear how many new students would join the program under HB 464 and how much this would cost.
“By opening the door full-scale we are just clearing the train track and just letting this take off without any accountability,” she said.
The House narrowly approved both bills, which next go to the full 24-member Senate. If approved there, they would become law if Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signs them.
