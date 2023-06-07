Some Cheshire County towns could see more state money for education expenses under two-year budget proposals now in play at the Statehouse.
The N.H. Senate will meet Wednesday to consider a $14.47 billion operating budget. The House has approved a $15.76 billion spending plan.
Ultimately, lawmakers from both chambers will resolve differences in their proposals and send a final version to the governor for his consideration.
Each would increase funding for public schools across the state.
For example, a town-by-town list of the effects of the Senate proposal shows that, under current law, Keene would receive $15.8 million in 2024 in state grants and the statewide education property tax.
This would increase to $17.9 million under the House-passed plan, or $17.6 million under the Senate proposal.
Swanzey, which is part of the Monadnock Regional School District, would receive $7.1 million under current law, $7.7 million under the House-passed plan and $7.2 million under the Senate proposal.
Winchester would get $4.7 million under current law, $5.3 million under the House-passed plan and $4.9 million under the Senate proposal.
New Hampshire’s public education funding relies heavily on local property taxes, and this won’t change under either spending proposal.
American Federation of Teachers-NH President Deb Howes took aim at the Senate legislation when it passed the Senate Finance Committee last week.
“There are 165,000 public school students and their families who are waiting for a better answer than the education funding formula passed by Senate Finance,” she said in a prepared statement.
She noted that proposals moving through the Legislature would end the state’s interest and dividend tax in 2025, instead of 2027 as now planned.
Opponents of the early phaseout say this tax cut would mainly benefit the wealthy, while supporters say many retirees living on investment income would also benefit.
Another measure would expand eligibility for receiving a state grant to defray the cost of attending private, religious or home schools.
Under present rules, families earning 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $90,000 per year for a family of four, can qualify for yearly grants averaging about $4,900 for private school tuition or home schooling expenses.
Eligibility would increase to 350 percent of the poverty level, or $105,000 for a four-person family, under House Bill 367, which has passed the House and the Senate.
“Instead of favoring the ultra-rich and expanding an unaccountable voucher program, the Senate should focus on the needs of all Granite Staters including better education funding,” Howes said.
The House and Senate plans would each increase 2024 statewide school funding to $1.03 billion, compared to $962.4 million under current law.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the funding formula in the Senate version of the budget seeks to provide additional support for towns in the greatest need.
It includes funding increases based on the number of free and reduced price lunches offered and how many students are receiving special education services and are English language learners. It also increases money to towns with low property values.
“This funding formula will better assist schools to improve academic performance for New Hampshire students,” Bradley said in a prepared statement. “They are falling behind in math, English, and civics.”
