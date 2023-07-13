While N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan won’t set the date for next year’s presidential primary until the fall, he acknowledged Thursday there is one day that stands out in his mind — Tuesday, Jan. 23.
That is about a week after Iowa is set to hold its caucuses and a week before a scheduled South Carolina primary. As things look now, this date would also allow Scanlan to abide by a state statute requiring New Hampshire to hold its primary at least a week before any other state.
“I’m not going to commit to a date now, but all things being the same and nothing else changes, that calendar works,” he said in an interview Thursday.
The Democratic National Committee, however, has recommended a different schedule. It decided this year that South Carolina would hold next year’s first presidential primary on Feb. 3.
The committee said New Hampshire and Nevada would go next on Feb. 6 — never mind that this conflicts with a 1975 law in the Granite State.
President Joe Biden, who announced on April 25 plans for a second term, hasn’t said whether he would place his name on the ballot in an earlier primary in New Hampshire.
“The reality is that New Hampshire is going to keep the first-in-the-nation primary,” Ray Buckley, the chairman of the N.H. Democratic Party, told The New York Times recently, "and the question is whether or not the president is going to put his name on the ballot."
It’s also not clear whether the Democratic committee would refuse to seat some of the state’s delegates as a punishment for diverging from the panel’s schedule.
“Conventional wisdom is that they would penalize any candidates who campaign here by withholding delegates,” Scanlan said. “Now the winner of the Democratic primary will be assigned delegates by New Hampshire, and I would expect those delegates would probably go to the convention and it would be up to the DNC to decide if they are going to actually seat them or not.”
Political parties nominate a presidential candidate based on a vote of delegates at a national convention. Delegates are typically apportioned by primary vote totals.
Meanwhile, Iowa Republicans have scheduled their nominating caucuses on Jan. 15, and Iowa Democrats have proposed holding their caucuses on the same date.
New Hampshire’s presidential primary has traditionally been about a week after the Iowa caucuses. It has held the first-in-the-nation primary since 1920.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won the Feb. 11, 2020, New Hampshire presidential primary. Biden finished fifth.
Caucuses are private meetings run by political parties to determine which candidate has the most support. Primaries are run by state and local governments, and people vote on candidates by secret ballot.
Iowa Democrats have proposed allowing caucus participants next year to request a presidential preference card through the mail or online and then have a window of time to fill it out and return it through the mail.
Scanlan said this mail-in option would appear to violate a recently passed Iowa law.
However, if the mail-in option survives, the Democratic Iowa caucuses could actually be considered a primary, and this could affect the scheduling of New Hampshire’s primary because of its law requiring it to have the first-in-the-nation primary.
In New Hampshire, the largest block of voters are registered as undeclared.
There were 351,105 undeclared voters after last year’s general election, 289,590 Democratic voters and 284,703 Republican voters.
An undeclared voter may choose to vote in either a Republican or Democratic primary in New Hampshire, and then return to undeclared status after casting their ballot.
