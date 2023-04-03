New ballot-counting machines tested in Winchester and elsewhere during recent local elections produced results that closely matched hand-counted totals, N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday.
“We found that the devices accurately counted the votes,” he said. “There may have been some minor numbers that were off by one or two but those are usually because of extraneous or unusual marks on the ballot.”
Scanlan’s office did public election audits in four towns that had used the new devices being considered for use statewide. Winchester used a machine made by Election Systems & Software to tally the town and school district ballots on March 28.
Ashland used one produced by Clear Ballot, while Londonderry and Milford tested Dominion Voting Systems machines. Also, open-software devices produced by VotingWorks were tested in last year’s general election in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock.
Scanlan said some of the machines had minor issues manufacturers were asked to address such as a cover positioned over a slot in a way that made it slightly harder to line up the ballot for insertion.
Unlike the AccuVote devices used in New Hampshire, all of the machines being tested employ technology that allows an image to be taken of the entire ballot. This can be helpful in audits of results, but also means it takes a little longer for the ballot to pass through the device, Scanlan said.
The N.H. Ballot Law Commission, which will eventually select a successor to the three-decade-old AccuVote machines, has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss the testing.
The machines in use now and those being considered for future use are standalone devices that are not connected to the Internet.
Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said the results of the hand count exactly matched the machine total at his polling place. He said this election had enough local issues and candidates in Winchester to make the test meaningful.
“For instance, the school district ballot had the candidate section as well as eight other questions,” he said. “The town ballot had the candidate section as well as 41 other questions, budget, petition warrant articles. So this was a great time to put the machine through its paces.”
After the Ballot Law Commission selects a new voting machine, towns and cities that count votes by machine would be responsible for buying the devices. Scanlan said there may be state subsidies to help communities with this.
The new machines cost between $4,000 and $6,000.
In Winchester, one of the warrant articles voters approved put an additional $3,000 into a fund for purchase and maintenance of voting machines, bringing the total in that account to $6,000, Tetreault said.
