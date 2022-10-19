CONCORD — Three Republicans on the N.H. Executive Council refused Wednesday to consider funding sexual education for at-risk young people, despite pleas from GOP Gov. Chris Sununu to move forward with the program aimed at reducing teen pregnancies.
Councilors Joe Kenney, David Wheeler, and Ted Gatsas declined to take the $682,074 in contracts off the table so they could be voted on by the five-person panel. They first tabled, or removed from consideration, the item at the panel's Sept. 21 meeting and also refused to consider it on Oct. 4.
“Is there other information we can get the Council to remove this item from the table, to move it along?” Sununu asked. “It’s an item that we have approved before. These very councilors have voted for this item before. It would be great to move forward.”
Wheeler, whose district includes a number of Monadnock Region towns, said he was concerned about the curriculum of the Personal Responsibility Education Program. He said he has seen the high school curriculum, but is waiting to see the curriculum for earlier grades.
Sununu pointed out that the curriculum is unchanged from 2019 when funding was approved without controversy. Although the program uses federal money, the Executive Council has final say on use of these funds. The new money would allow the program to continue for three years.
“So you have voted for this contract and this curriculum before, but you want to read it now, years later,” the governor said. “What is the hold up now?”
Councilor Joe Kenney answered.
“There has been a strong parental rights movement in this country, Governor, and we who represent a lot of families around the state want to look at the curriculum,” Kenney said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the program requires parental consent and parents are involved in the program, which is offered through Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont.
Wheeler said he’d like to look at the parental consent form and what it tells the parents.
Topics covered include abstinence, contraception, sexually transmitted infections and healthy relationships.
The instruction is for adolescents living in Manchester or Sullivan County, which have the highest teen birth rates in the state, Shibinette said in a letter to Sununu. The program’s goal is to decrease pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections among young people.
“It’s a highly successful program, specifically for vulnerable populations, we’re talking about kids in foster care, kids that have been trafficked, kids that have already had a baby and are trying to prevent a second pregnancy,” Shibinette told the Council.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in Keene and many nearby towns, argued in favor of the program.
“We’ve seen evidence that this program actually reduces and delays students from participating in sexual activity by 15 to 16 percent as compared with their peers,” Warmington said.
“If students aren’t given this kind of information they can access misinformation online, on the Internet, in a very dangerous format or they can be misinformed on the streets.”
Republicans on the Executive Council have also held up funding for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and two other family planning agencies.
They have expressed concerns that some of this money could be spent on abortion, even though that would be illegal and a state audit has showed the money is not being used for that procedure.
Outside the state Capitol Wednesday a small group of people held signs urging that the sexual education money be approved.
“It’s proven that sex education is the way to reduce unwanted pregnancies,” Dennis Jakubowski, of Loudon, said. “So if you want to reduce abortions, then you start here. It’s just common sense.”
The issue is expected to come up at the next Executive Council meeting on Nov. 2.
