Maura Willing (left) and Liz-Anne Platt, both of Concord, and Dennis Jakubowski, of Loudon, gathered outside the state Capitol Wednesday morning before a meeting of the N.H. Executive Council. Their sign urged the Council to approve money for sex education.

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

CONCORD — Three Republicans on the N.H. Executive Council refused Wednesday to consider funding sexual education for at-risk young people, despite pleas from GOP Gov. Chris Sununu to move forward with the program aimed at reducing teen pregnancies.

