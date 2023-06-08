N.H. Rep. Shaun Filiault of Keene quit the Democratic Party on Wednesday, saying he was infuriated that party leaders didn’t support a deal he made with Republicans to pass legislation to ban use of the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases.
On Thursday, his House Bill 315 overwhelmingly passed the Senate on a voice vote. He said he was ecstatic.
“This was the issue that motivated me to run,” the first-term legislator said. “Every step along the way I had to overcome long odds, but it made it to the finish line.”
He said the House, which previously passed the bill, will approve Senate changes that do not affect the measure's original intent.
The bill would then go to Gov. Chris Sununu, and would become law if he signs it.
Filiault went to Keene City Hall on Wednesday to change his party registration. He became the only independent representative in the N.H. House, which now has 196 Democrats and 200 Republicans.
HB 315 is aimed at barring homicide defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance. Since 2013, the American Bar Association has recommended that all jurisdictions abolish this type of defense, and 17 states have done so.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommended the bill, 20-0, on Feb. 10, and the full House passed it in a voice vote on March 22. But on May 30, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted against the bill, 3-2.
Fearing that the full Senate would reject the measure, Filiault sought to gain Republican support by offering to back CACR 9, a proposed amendment to codify in the N.H. Constitution that New Hampshire must hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
State law already requires this, but backers of the legislation said that if this requirement was placed in the state constitution, future Legislatures couldn't repeal the requirement without voters' support.
Filiault said Democratic leaders didn’t back his proposed deal with Senate Republicans, but he continued to pursue it. (Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, the House Democratic leader, did not return requests for comment on Thursday.)
Filiault joined other representatives, including Keene Reps. Nicholas Germana and Jodi Newell, both Democrats, in asking that CACR 9 be removed from the House’s consent calendar in Thursday’s general session.
Bills on the consent calendar are typically voted on as a group, and since there was a negative committee recommendation on this measure, it would have died if not removed.
However, even though it was taken off the consent calendar, the House ended up tabling, or removing from consideration, the constitutional amendment on Thursday afternoon. Filiault surmises this was done because there wasn’t enough support for its passage.
In order to be placed before voters, a constitutional amendment must pass the Legislature by a 60 percent majority.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, issued a joint statement after the Senate passed Filiault's bill to end the gay-panic defense.
“Today’s vote by the majority of the Senate to pass HB 315 sends a loud and clear message to all New Hampshire residents — the Legislature is committed to ensuring that our state’s laws are inclusive and free from antiquated, unjust legal protections.
“The New Hampshire Senate stands firmly against the practice of victim blaming the members of the LGBTQ+ community against whom violence is perpetrated.”
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, had urged the Senate to defeat the bill, saying state law in such cases was sufficiently severe and no change was needed.
