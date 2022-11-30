20221130-LOC-Westmoreland Church Filer

A glow comes from the crowd of community members gathered outside the Westmoreland United Church during a vigil Nov. 15 in response to racist and homophobic graffiti to a sign at the church. Afterward, Pastor Lynn Wickberg described how happy it made her to see people from many surrounding communities come out “in solidarity of the desire to be a loving, safe community for everyone.” 

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

N.H. Rep. Lucius Parshall hopes lawmakers of both political parties will come together to support his proposed resolution to make a statement against intolerance.

