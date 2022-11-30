N.H. Rep. Lucius Parshall hopes lawmakers of both political parties will come together to support his proposed resolution to make a statement against intolerance.
In an interview Tuesday, Parshall, D-Marlborough, said he sees growing problems in this arena.
And there is some empirical support for his concerns.
Last year, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents, such as harassment, vandalism and assaults, in the United States. This is up 34 percent from 2020 and the highest since the ADL began tracking them in 1979.
Parshall feels his proposed resolution would be one step in the right direction.
“I’m just hoping that there’s some way we can take a step back and find out what we can agree on as a Legislature, so I’m hoping that this is the bill to do it.”
Parshall, who won his second term on Nov. 8, is the prime sponsor of a request for legislative staff to write a measure that, if approved, would put lawmakers on record against "vandalism and intolerance, as recently levied against places of worship and public spaces, elected officials and against the general citizens of New Hampshire.”
He said his ultimate goal is to encourage lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle to tone down the kind of heated rhetoric that can inflame people and stoke hatred.
“That’s something we should all be aware of,” he said. “I do try to police my own biases. If nothing else, we should be aware of our own actions and their consequences.”
Parshall participated in a candlelight vigil on Nov. 15 outside the Westmoreland United Church, a week after a sign expressing the church's inclusivity was twice defaced with racist and homophobic graffiti.
And on the national level, intolerance has again been in the headlines with a backlash against former President Donald Trump for a recent dinner he had with outspoken anti-Semite and racist Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has also made anti-Semitic statements.
Closer to home, N.H. Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, a Newmarket Democrat who is Black, said she received a letter in October that accused her of being anti-white and that said “Blacks and Whites weren’t meant to co-exist in the same nation.”
DiLorenzo has been working to repeal New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive-concepts” law. The Republican-backed measure signed into law in 2021 regulates how public school teachers may discuss discrimination.
Last year, state Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, said he was targeted by a self-described white nationalist group online in a racist attack.
N.H. House leaders wrote a joint statement in 2021 saying “any form of bigotry — anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry — has no place in our society” and “it is unacceptable that any member of this historic legislative body is involved in perpetuating hate in any form.”
This came after the third incident that year in which a member of the N.H. House was accused of sharing an anti-Semitic post to social media.
Parshall said hate speech has simply become too prevalent on social media and elsewhere.
“Frankly it just offends and shocks my sensibilities that people can live with themselves and with such blind hatred at the same time,” he said. “With the rise of social media we open ourselves more to this when we talk less to our neighbors and more to people who think like us.”
