The issue of gun safety figures prominently in the Democratic primary race between Shaun Filiault and four-term N.H. Rep. John Bordenet.
They are competing in the Sept. 13 election to represent Cheshire County House District 7, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. The lone Republican to file candidacy papers for this district is David A. Kamm. The general election is Nov. 8.
Both Democrats say they favor commonsense firearm restrictions that could reduce gun violence.
Filiault, 40, an attorney, said this is a pressing issue.
“The fact that we haven't had an incident of mass violence in New Hampshire is not because we’re special with regard to this issue; it’s because we’ve been lucky. But someday our luck will run out.”
Bordenet, 70, who spent a career working in the computer field, also cited gun safety as a key issue and part of the reason he's running again. He would like to work toward establishing a narrowly focused "red-flag law" for students. Such laws limit firearm access for people posing a violent risk to themselves or others.
He'd also like to see local officials have more say on gun restrictions.
“If we have a city park, do we really want to have people running around with long rifles?” he asked. “Let’s let the city officials determine what they want to allow in terms of firearms on their property.”
However, Filiault is critical of two “no” votes Bordenet made on firearm legislation in 2020.
One was on a bill to prohibit high-capacity ammunition magazines and the other was to create a red-flag law.
Filiault said it’s unacceptable that Bordenet, who is on the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, broke with many Democrats and voted against House Bills 687 and 1608.
Bordenet said Monday that while he supported the bills’ general intent, both were flawed.
HB 687, whose sponsors included Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. Donovan Fenton, both Democrats from Keene, would have allowed for the temporary confiscation of firearms when a court deems a person at risk to themselves or others.
Backers said it would have been particularly helpful in reducing suicides. Under the measure, family or household members could have sought such a court order.
It passed the House and Senate but was vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu, who cited constitutional concerns.
Bordenet said there were due-process arguments against the bill.
He said it was written broadly and would have allowed too many people to be able to petition for the court to remove firearms from a defendant.
Bordenet said he voted against HB 1608, the extended magazine bill, because it had “unenforceable loopholes, rendering it ineffective.”
He said that the bill’s language allowed people to own these devices if they were manufactured before the bill’s effective date, and that this would have made it difficult to enforce. The bill passed the House but was tabled, or removed from consideration, in the Senate.
Filiault also is critical of Bordenet’s vote this year against House Bill 238, which would have prohibited use of the so-called “gay-panic defense” in a manslaughter case. Defendants using this strategy claim temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.
Filiault said this legal strategy is immoral.
“It says the murder of an LGBTQ person is not as bad as that of a straight person,” he said. “[Bordenet] was willing to excuse the murder of LGBTQ people. That’s unacceptable.”
For his part, Bordenet said the bill — which passed the House but didn't clear the Senate — was confusing, and while it sought to protect the LGBTQ community, it didn’t address other groups. He was one of only three Democrats to vote against it.
“There are a lot more problems in terms of attacks on people of color,” he said, adding it might be possible to write a bill that would protect others in addition to the LGBTQ community.
Bordenet also voted against a marijuana-legalization measure, House Bill 1598, which would have placed cannabis sales under the jurisdiction of the N.H. Liquor Commission.
The bill passed the House 169-156, on March 31, but it was defeated in a voice vote in the Senate.
Bordenet said the system that would have been established under the bill would not generate sufficient revenue for the state.
"It looked like having the Liquor Commission in charge of sales, it could be a money loser," he said. "I had to vote against it."
Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, who wrote an amendment to the bill, testified in committee that the measure envisioned 10 state cannabis stores that would produce $40 million in profit yearly, with half used to reduce state education taxes paid by property owners.
Filiault said the measure would have generated needed revenue and that a majority of New Hampshire residents want marijuana legalized.
“I hate to break it to anybody, but people are using marijuana and going to our New England neighbors to buy it,” he said. “New Hampshire dollars are being spent in Massachusetts. I’d rather keep New Hampshire dollars in New Hampshire to fund New Hampshire needs.”
Bordenet said he’s not against marijuana legalization in concept, but this was not the right bill.
“That’s consistent behavior on his part,” Filiault said. “He says he’s for something, but the bill to do that something is not good enough.
“No law is perfect. Let’s get the job done and get legislation passed and work for New Hampshire citizens rather than nitpicking.”
In addition to his work as a lawyer, Filiault teaches political science at Keene State College. His father, Randy L. Filiault, is a Keene city councilor.
Bordenet holds master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science.
He said he’s running again because he has “unfinished business in the criminal-justice and public-safety arena.”
Meanwhile, Filiault said he's interested in working on consumer-protection bills and other measures to protect New Hampshire families.
He also said the state needs to share a greater percentage of the rooms and meals tax with municipalities.
Filiault said he has demonstrated in his legal career an ability to work with those with opposing views.
"It's time to reach across the aisle and stop with the partisanship," he said.
Bordenet said he would favor legislation that would allow municipal costs to decline so property taxes could be decreased. For example, he said the state hasn’t lived up to commitments to pay a fair share of retirement costs for municipal public employees.
Meanwhile, the pressure on property taxpayers grows as the state proceeds with Republican-backed plans to lower business taxes, he said.
Also, the cost of maintaining roads is increasing even as gasoline-tax revenue to support these efforts is in decline as more people drive hybrid and electric vehicles.
“And the GOP has refused to address this problem with a tax on mileage or any other method for collecting road-use fees,” Bordenet said.
