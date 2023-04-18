20230418-LOC-Haley

Former U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley signs a copy of her book, "With All Due Respect," for Matt Mayberry, executive director of the N.H. Home Builders Association, at a Cheshire County Republican Committee banquet in Keene last September. Haley, a Republican presidential candidate and former governor of South Carolina, is scheduled for a meet and greet at Tempesta's Restaurant in Keene next week.

The Cheshire County Republican Committee has been successful in attracting potential presidential candidates to local events in recent months, but it’s not clear whether they or anyone else in the party have much chance against former president Donald Trump.

