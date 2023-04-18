Former U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley signs a copy of her book, "With All Due Respect," for Matt Mayberry, executive director of the N.H. Home Builders Association, at a Cheshire County Republican Committee banquet in Keene last September. Haley, a Republican presidential candidate and former governor of South Carolina, is scheduled for a meet and greet at Tempesta's Restaurant in Keene next week.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee has been successful in attracting potential presidential candidates to local events in recent months, but it’s not clear whether they or anyone else in the party have much chance against former president Donald Trump.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is scheduled to appear at the Keene Country Club on Friday evening, and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, is slated to be at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene on April 27 for a meet and greet.
After this event, Haley will have a town hall meeting at New England College in Henniker, said Jerry Sickels, vice chairman of the Keene Republican Committee. Haley, who declared her candidacy for president on Feb. 14, also spoke in Keene on Sept. 23.
In addition to giving candidates and supporters a chance to meet, such events typically serve as party fundraisers.
Haley and Christie would have to be considered the longest of long shots at this early stage.
The April 11 Morning Consult primary tracker showed Trump with 56 percent support among 3,608 potential GOP primary voters who were asked which candidate they would support in primaries or caucuses.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in second place with 23 percent support, followed by former vice president Mike Pence with 7 percent and Haley with 4 percent. Pence and DeSantis have not formally announced their plans for 2024. Neither has Christie, who ran for president in 2016 and was not listed in the poll.
His position runs counter to that of his former boss. Trump, who declared his candidacy last November, has said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not a vital interest to the U.S., while DeSantis has called it a “territorial dispute.”
DeSantis spoke at the N.H. Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Dinner this past Friday and N.H. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, another potential presidential candidate, has been making the rounds of national talk shows and speaking at national events, such as a meeting of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, also on Friday.
DeSantis, in his Friday appearance in Manchester, touted his record in Florida and criticized President Joe Biden.
At the NRA meeting, Sununu praised a law he signed last year prohibiting state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal firearms statutes and rules.
"We quickly passed a law in New Hampshire that said, 'You're the federal government. We're the states. We go first. Federal government, shove it,' " Sununu said. " 'We're not doing it. We're not doing it.' "
Christie's event at the Keene Country Club starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Haley's meet and greet at Tempesta's begins at 3:30 p.m. on April 27.
