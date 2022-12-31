Marijuana legalization, gun regulations, election law, school policies and even seceding from the United States were among issues that roiled the N.H. Legislature in 2022.
The House has passed marijuana legalization measures before only to see them die in the Senate. Such was the case on April 28 with House Bill 1598, sponsored by Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, and co-sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester.
It called for selling the drug at state-run stores, similar to New Hampshire’s system for alcohol sales. Lawmakers plan to revisit the issue in the coming year, but it’s not clear whether senators will be any more amenable to joining surrounding states in allowing recreational use of cannabis.
Opponents say the drug can be harmful, particularly for young people, and that legalization would make it more accessible.
Backers say present marijuana laws in New Hampshire waste law-enforcement resources and harm people who use a generally benign substance that is already legal in many states. Another argument is that New Hampshire is losing out on an opportunity to tax marijuana sales.
Gun regulations
Following the fatal shooting of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, N.H. Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, expressed hope that state legislation promoting gun safety might get greater support.
But there was no indication that Republican leaders have developed an increased appetite for firearm regulation in the Granite State.
In fact, a month after the shooting in Texas, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a GOP-backed bill to prohibit the state from enforcing federal laws, regulations and presidential executive orders regulating guns.
In a statement at the time, Sununu said New Hampshire “has a proud tradition of responsible firearms stewardship.
“This bill will ensure that New Hampshire’s law enforcement efforts will be on our own state firearms laws — and that’s where I believe their focus should be.”
Also, in 2022, he signed a bill to allow loaded handguns on snowmobiles and off-highway recreational vehicles, and one to allow semi-automatic rifles to be used during hunting provided they are loaded with no more than six rounds of ammunition.
The Legislature defeated a bill by Meuse to prohibit openly carrying a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place, and another that would have banned the display of a deadly weapon at a parade, funeral procession, picket line, march, rally, vigil or demonstration.
Lawmakers also rejected a bill that would have required a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale and another that would prohibit firing a gun in the direction of a building, livestock or pets.
In 2017, the first bill Sununu signed into law after becoming governor made it legal to carry a concealed, loaded gun in New Hampshire without a license.
Ballot procedures
On June 22, Sununu signed a bill to alter procedures for handling ballots cast by people who come to the polls without proof of their qualifications to vote.
The bill is being challenged in state court.
Currently and under the bill people who show up to vote without identification sign an affidavit attesting that they are qualified, then are allowed to vote and their ballots are tallied.
But, under SB 418, those votes would be filed separately, and subtracted later if voters don’t prove their qualifications by sending in a letter within 10 days with a copy of their driver’s license or other documentation.
Republican proponents said the legislation is vital for ensuring election integrity, especially since some New Hampshire elections are decided by tight margins. Democratic opponents say it’s unnecessary, would delay final totals, amounts to voter suppression and potentially violates the secrecy of the ballot.
School policies
The House narrowly defeated a so-called “parental bill of rights” on May 26.
N.H. Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke testified that House Bill 1431 would have conflicted with state and federal laws against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill had a provision that would require, in some cases, that parents be notified of a child’s gender expression or identity. The bill also would have mandated a range of reporting requirements and other standards designed to keep parents more abreast of their kids’ education.
School leaders said parents already have broad abilities to be involved in their child’s education if they so choose and that the bill was not necessary. Backers of the measure said it was needed so that parents could be better informed.
Sununu had vowed to veto the measure if it passed, noting the AG’s concerns and saying it would create challenges for young people.
Meanwhile, legislation Sununu signed into law in 2021 also dealt with school policies. That measure, which is now subject to a federal court challenge, set standards for how discrimination should be taught in public schools.
Seceding from the US
On March 10, Rep. Matt Santonastaso, R-Rindge, was one of 13 representatives who voted for a proposed constitutional amendment for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
The bill called for a vote by the public on the issue. Representatives defeated it, 323-13, but opponents said the fact that it was even proposed and considered was startling and that lawmakers who supported it were bordering on treason.
For his part, Santonastaso, who was re-elected in November, said lawmakers should take the long view.
“The United States is not going to outlast the sun,” Santonastaso said. “One day it will end.
“This national divorce is going to happen. It’s inevitable, and we have an opportunity to get ahead of it.”
