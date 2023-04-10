Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said Monday it stands ready to alter the way it provides medication abortions if it must do so now that a federal judge has ruled against a drug commonly used in the procedure.
The U.S. Justice Department is appealing Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's findings in opposition to the Food and Drug Administration’s approval 23 years ago of the abortion pill mifepristone.
Kacsmaryk, a Texas-based Trump appointee, immediately stayed his ruling invalidating the FDA approval for seven days to allow a chance for appeal. The drug remains available for the time being.
There was also a contrary ruling last week out of Washington state. The issue may ultimately have to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Mifepristone is used in conjunction with a second medication, misoprostol, in the most common abortion protocol.
Representatives of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has health centers in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, said they will continue to offer medication abortions using both drugs until further notice.
If at some point the organization isn’t allowed to use mifepristone, it will use misoprostol alone for abortions, they said.
“While a misoprostol-only medication abortion is just as safe as a mifepristone/misoprostol combination abortion, it is less effective and can cause more complications than the mifepristone/misoprostol approach,” the organization said in a written statement Monday.
Dr. Andrea Pelletier, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, blasted Kacsmaryk's ruling.
In a written statement, Pelletier called it “an unprecedented attack on the reproductive rights and freedoms of every American."
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a health center in Keene, estimates that 70 percent of the abortions it conducts are done by medication.
It didn’t provide an overall number for abortions performed, but the organization’s 2022 annual report for New Hampshire shows it had more than 11,000 patients over the year in the state, and 9 percent of them had abortion as their primary reason for seeking care.
In his ruling, Kacsmaryk, who previously worked for a conservative Christian legal organization, said mifepristone is used to “kill the unborn human.” He also used the words “unborn child” in his ruling.
Referring to an embryo or fetus this way is typical for anti-abortion groups but not for legal rulings, Nicole Clegg, acting chief executive officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said in a Zoom news conference Monday.
“It is incredibly unusual,” she said. “It is the first time we’ve seen that kind of extreme language being used in a major national, federal court decision around reproductive rights.”
Clegg said such wording is medically inaccurate and “lays bare the political motivations of this judge to restrict access to abortion.
“Our opponents, people who are opposed to legal abortion, will stop at nothing. They are going to do everything they can until they make it impossible to access abortion anywhere in our country, and that includes Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont where these rights are protected.”
In its appeal, filed Monday, the Justice Department called Kacsmaryk’s ruling “extraordinary and unprecedented.”
“If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote.
Kacsmaryk’s decision is in conflict with a federal judge's ruling in Washington state on Friday in a lawsuit brought by Democratic attorneys general seeking to block restrictions on the drug. That ruling, by Thomas Rice, said federal authorities should not restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states whose attorneys general sued. New Hampshire was not among them.
New Hampshire bans most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vast majority of abortions are done at 13 weeks or less. Medication abortions are done early in a pregnancy.
A bill pending in the N.H. Legislature would remove penalties against doctors in the law that set the 24-week restriction.
Another bill this session sought to ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as seven weeks. That measure did not advance.
Meanwhile, a bill that the Republican-controlled N.H. Senate killed this year would have enshrined abortion rights in state law.
Such efforts took on new prominence after the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which found that women have a constitutional right to abortion. Last year's ruling leaves abortion restrictions under state purview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.