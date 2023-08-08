Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, to increase the penalty for repeat “peeping Tom” crimes and similar violations.
Rhodes, vice chair of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, said Tuesday she was gratified to see House Bill 97 become law, noting such offenses can be traumatic and can escalate into rape and other violence.
“I’m honestly so proud of this,” she said. “It’s a win for the victims of these crimes.
“I had a few victims reach out to me and thank me. They watched the hearings and called me afterward and sent me emails and thanked me for fighting for them.”
Sununu signed the bill last week. When it takes effect next year, repeat violations of the state’s privacy law will be classified as a Class B felony, with a penalty of up to seven years in prison. Such violations are currently a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
New Hampshire’s privacy statute prohibits someone from observing or recording the private body parts of another person without consent.
One of those who submitted written testimony in favor of HB 97 was Scott Hampton, director of Ending the Violence, a Dover-based organization that provides educational classes to perpetrators of domestic and sexual violence.
He described a crime pattern involving a man who was walking down the street when he saw a woman undressing in her home. He returned for several nights, getting closer and closer to the home before finally entering it and raping her.
“What started off as a gateway offense, progressed unabated to a violent assault,” Hampton said. “He saw no reason to stop.”
Hampton compared such behavior to that of a person whose substance misuse problem advances to more and more harmful drugs.
“Similarly, sex offenders, often start off with low-risk, low-contact crimes, such as voyeurism before they progress to higher-risk, and closer-contact crimes, such as sexual assault and rape,” he said. “If along the way, we do not notice, object, or deliver meaningful consequences, they have no reason to stop.
“Most of the offenders I have worked with described this gradual escalation of risk taking and violence, some with dozens of victims and having committed hundreds of sex crimes.”
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs for the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence said Tuesday such crimes are more prevalent than many people realize.
“Children are being exposed to pornography at much younger ages now and maybe don’t have the same framework for what is appropriate in a relationship and also they are taking riskier and riskier actions in terms of their behaviors,” she said.
Also, the proliferation of smart phones makes it is easier than ever to record people without their permission, she said.
“People are selling these images,” Sexton said. “There is an increased demand for these kinds of voyeuristic videos, and there is new technology and enhanced capability to capture people in places where they have an expectation of privacy.”
It can be difficult to have such material removed from the Internet. This makes it all the more traumatic for the person whose privacy has been violated, said Hampton.
Her organization has member groups throughout the state that work with thousands of people who have suffered interpersonal violence. In Keene, the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention does this work.
Sexton praised Rhodes.
“Rep. Rhodes has been a real champion for survivors,” she said. “That has been her role on the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee to make sure their voices are central to any discussions about public safety. We’re really grateful to her for being a constant reminder that we need to ensure victims of crime are able to seek justice and be made whole.”
HB 97 passed in voice votes in the House on Feb. 22 and the Senate on June 1.
